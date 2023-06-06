Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 For Retotalling and Revaluation Declared, Check KSEAB 10th Result at kseab.karnataka.gov.in

Karnataka SSLC Result 2023: Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has announced the class 10 retotalling and revaluation results today. Students who have applied for the revaluation of answer sheets can check their SSLC results online at kseab.karnataka.gov.in, karresults.nic.in and sslc.karnataka.gov.in. They have to use their registration number and date of birth to download their Karnataka SSLC marksheet.
Earlier, the board announced the SSLC results on May 8, 2023. The overall pass percentage of Karnataka class 10th was recorded at 83.89%. The overall pass percentage of Karnataka SSLC this year has decreased from 85.63% last year to 83.89% this year.
Karnataka 10th Revaluation, Retotalling Result 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)
KSEAB SSLC Revaluation, Retotalling Result 2023 Date
Students can check the table below to know the result date of revaluation, retotalling:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Karnataka 10th Revaluation, Retotalling Result
|
June 6, 2023
|
Karnataka SSLC Result
|
May 8, 2023
How to check Karnataka SSLC Revaluation Results 2023?
Students unsatisfied with the board results applied for the scanned copies and revaluation marks in Karnataka class 10 SSLC results. Now that the result has been announced, they can follow the steps to know how to download KSEAB SSLC revised marksheet:
- Step 1: Go to the official website: sslc.karnataka.gov.in, kseeb.karnataka.gov.in
- Step 2: On the homepage, click on March/April 2023 S.S.L.C. Main Examination Retotalling/Revaluation Revised Result
- Step 3: A login window will appear on the screen
- Step 4: Enter registration number and date of birth
- Step 5: Submit it. The Karnataka SSLC revaluation, retotalling results will be displayed
- Step 6: Download and take a printout for future references
Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 Overall Statistics
This year, 11 aided schools recorded zero percent result, while 482 aided schools recorded 100% results. Go through the table for complete information:
|
Particulars
|
Statistics
|
Rural Areas
|
87%
|
Urban Areas
|
79.62%
|
Regular Students
|
87.76%
|
Boys
|
80%
|
Girls
|
87%
|
Students appeared
|
8,35,102
|
Students passed
|
7,00,619
|
Overall pass percentage
|
83.89%
SSLC Topper List 2023
In 2023, four students scored 625/625. Check below the list of toppers:
|
Names
|
District Name
|
Score
|
Bhoomika Pai
|
Bengaluru
|
625
|
Yashas Gowda
|
Chikkabalapur
|
625
|
Anupama Hireholi
|
Belagavi
|
625
|
Bhimangouda Patil
|
Vijayapura
|
625