  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 For Retotalling and Revaluation Declared, Check KSEAB 10th Result at kseab.karnataka.gov.in

Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 For Retotalling and Revaluation Declared, Check KSEAB 10th Result at kseab.karnataka.gov.in

Karnataka SSLC 2023 revaluation, retotalling result has been declared online. Students can download their revised SSLC marksheet at kseab.karnataka.gov.in, karresults.nic.in and sslc.karnataka.gov.in. Use registration and date of birth to check results.

jagran josh
Updated: Jun 6, 2023 16:42 IST
Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 For Retotalling and Revaluation Declared
Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 For Retotalling and Revaluation Declared
CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

Karnataka SSLC Result 2023: Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has announced the class 10 retotalling and revaluation results today. Students who have applied for the revaluation of answer sheets can check their SSLC results online at kseab.karnataka.gov.in, karresults.nic.in and sslc.karnataka.gov.in. They have to use their registration number and date of birth to download their Karnataka SSLC marksheet. 

Earlier, the board announced the SSLC results on May 8, 2023. The overall pass percentage of Karnataka class 10th was recorded at 83.89%. The overall pass percentage of Karnataka SSLC this year has decreased from 85.63% last year to 83.89% this year. 

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

Karnataka 10th Revaluation, Retotalling Result 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now) 

KSEAB SSLC Revaluation, Retotalling Result 2023 Date 

Students can check the table below to know the result date of revaluation, retotalling: 

Events 

Dates 

Karnataka 10th Revaluation, Retotalling Result

June 6, 2023 

Karnataka SSLC Result 

May 8, 2023

How to check Karnataka SSLC Revaluation Results 2023? 

Students unsatisfied with the board results applied for the scanned copies and revaluation marks in Karnataka class 10 SSLC results. Now that the result has been announced, they can follow the steps to know how to download KSEAB SSLC revised marksheet: 

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th
  • Step 1: Go to the official website: sslc.karnataka.gov.in, kseeb.karnataka.gov.in
  • Step 2: On the homepage, click on March/April 2023 S.S.L.C. Main Examination Retotalling/Revaluation Revised Result
  • Step 3: A login window will appear on the screen
  • Step 4: Enter registration number and date of birth 
  • Step 5: Submit it. The Karnataka SSLC revaluation, retotalling results will be displayed
  • Step 6: Download and take a printout for future references 

Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 Overall Statistics 

This year, 11 aided schools recorded zero percent result, while 482 aided schools recorded 100% results. Go through the table for complete information: 

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

Particulars 

Statistics 

Rural Areas

87%

Urban Areas

79.62%

Regular Students 

87.76%

Boys 

80%

Girls

87%

Students appeared

8,35,102

Students passed

7,00,619

Overall pass percentage

83.89%

SSLC Topper List 2023

In 2023, four students scored 625/625. Check below the list of toppers: 

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

Names

District Name

Score

Bhoomika Pai

Bengaluru

625

Yashas Gowda

Chikkabalapur

625

Anupama Hireholi 

Belagavi

625

Bhimangouda Patil

Vijayapura

625

Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Board Name
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification

    CO-POWERED BY

    Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023