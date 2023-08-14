Karnataka UGNEET Counselling 2023: KEA releases revised mock allotment list at kea.kar.nic.in

Karnataka UGNEET Counselling 2023: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the revised mock allotment result for Karnataka National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2023. Candidates can check their KEA UGNEET allotment result online at kea.kar.nic.in. They have to use their CET number to check the revised allotment list.

Earlier, the Karnataka NEET UG list was released on August 11, 2023, but since the names of some candidates were not listed in it therefore, it has been revised. As per the schedule, the first seat allotment list will be released on August 16 after 6 pm.

KEA UGNEET Counselling 2023 Dates

Candidates can check below Karnataka NEET UG counselling dates:

Events Dates KEA Karnataka UGNEET revised mock allotment August 13, 2023 Provision to change option entry August 11 to 14, 2023 Karnataka UGNEET seat allotment result for round 1 August 16, 2023

How To check revised Karnataka UGNEET Mock Allotment Result 2023?

KEA has released the revised mock seat allotment results for the UG NEET Medical and Dental courses. They can go through the steps to know how to check KEA mock allotment result:

Step 1: Go to the official website: kea.kar.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down and click on UGNEET mock allotment result

Step 3: A new login window will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter their Karnataka CET application number

Step 5: UGNEET revised mock allotment will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and save it for future references

Why KEA has issued revised UGNEET mock allotment list 2023?

KEA released the NEET UG mock allotment result 2023 on August 11. However, a few candidates were not included in the UGNEET Medical and Dental Mock Allocation list. The revised list will be released today for Medical and Dental Courses till then exam authority has inactivated the Medical and Dental mock allotment list link. However, it has been revised and released again.

