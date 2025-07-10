KCET 2025 Counselling LIVE: KEA Karnataka Round 1 Schedule Out at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in; Check Important Dates Seat Matrix and Process Here

KCET 2025 Counselling: Karnataka Examinations Authority has commenced the KCET 2025 option entry process. The KCET 2025 counselling schedule has been issued as per which the last date to submit the options for allotment is July 15, 2025. Candidates eligible for the online counselling procedure can visit the official website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in to check the complete schedule.

As per the dates provided, the KCET 2025 option entry link will be available until 11:59 PM of July 15, 2025. Students are required to enter the choice of colleges as per their preference for the first round of seat allotment. The KCET 2025 mock allotment results will be issued on July 19, 2025 and the KCET 2025 round 1 seat allotment result will be available on July 25, 2025.

To complete the KCET 2025 option entry process candidates must login using their KCET registration number and select the colleges in their order of preference, giving first priority to the college they are interested in securing an admission to.

KCET 2025 Round 1 Counselling Dates

Karnataka Examinations Authority conducts the KCET 2025 counselling for admissions to the undergraduate programmes. Candidates who have cleared the KCET 2025 entrance exams can check the counselling schedule below.

Category Dates KCET 2025 Option Entry Till July 15, 2025 (11:59 pm) Round 1 Mock seat allotment result July 19, 2025 Make changes in options entered July 19 to 22, 2025 KCET 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Results July 25, 2025

KCET 2025 Option Entry: How to Apply?

KCET 2025 option entry process is where candidates can enter the choice of course and colleges in their order of preference for allotment. Based on the entrance marks and the seats available, the KCET 2025 first round seat allotment will be conducted.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Karnataka Examination Authority

Step 2: Click on the ‘Admissions’ section and navigate to UGCET 2025

Step 3: Click on the KCET 2025 option entry link provided

Step 4: Login using the CET number

Step 5: Enter the options of course and college in the link provided

Step 6: Save options entered and click on the final submission link