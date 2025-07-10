Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
KCET 2025 Counselling LIVE: KEA Karnataka Round 1 Schedule Out at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in; Check Important Dates Seat Matrix and Process Here

Karnataka Examinations Authority has commenced the KCET 2025 option entry process. The link for eligible candidates to complete the KCET 2025 option entry process will be available on the official website -cetonline.karnataka.gov.in until July 15, 2025. Eligible candidates are required to login using their CET number and enter the choices for KCET 2025 round 1 seat allotment process. 

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy
Jul 11, 2025, 09:44 IST
KCET 2025 Round 1 Counselling Schedule Out
KCET 2025 Round 1 Counselling Schedule Out

HIGHLIGHTS

  • KCET 2025 Counselling Schedule for Round 1 Released
  • KCET 2025 option entry window open until July 15, 2025
  • Round 1 Seat Allotment Result will be released on July 15, Mock allotment result on July 19

KCET 2025 Counselling: Karnataka Examinations Authority has commenced the KCET 2025 option entry process. The KCET 2025 counselling schedule has been issued as per which the last date to submit the options for allotment is July 15, 2025. Candidates eligible for the online counselling procedure can visit the official website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in to check the complete schedule. 

As per the dates provided, the KCET 2025 option entry link will be available until 11:59 PM of July 15, 2025. Students are required to enter the choice of colleges as per their preference for the first round of seat allotment. The KCET 2025 mock allotment results will be issued on July 19, 2025 and the KCET 2025 round 1 seat allotment result will be available on July 25, 2025. 

To complete the KCET 2025 option entry process candidates must login using their KCET registration number and select the colleges in their order of preference, giving first priority to the college they are interested in securing an admission to. 

KCET 2025 Round 1 Counselling Dates

Karnataka Examinations Authority conducts the KCET 2025 counselling for admissions to the undergraduate programmes. Candidates who have cleared the KCET 2025 entrance exams can check the counselling schedule below.

Category

Dates

KCET 2025 Option Entry 

Till July 15, 2025 (11:59 pm)

Round 1 Mock seat allotment result

July 19, 2025 

Make changes in options entered

July 19 to 22, 2025 

KCET 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Results

July 25, 2025 

KCET 2025 Option Entry: How to Apply?

KCET 2025 option entry process is where candidates can enter the choice of course and colleges in their order of preference for allotment. Based on the entrance marks and the seats available, the KCET 2025 first round seat allotment will be conducted.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Karnataka Examination Authority

Step 2: Click on the ‘Admissions’ section and navigate to UGCET 2025

Step 3: Click on the KCET 2025 option entry link provided 

Step 4: Login using the CET number

Step 5: Enter the options of course and college in the link provided

Step 6: Save options entered and click on the final submission link

KCET 2025 Counselling Round 1 Option Entry - Click Here

 
LIVE UPDATES
  • Jul 11, 2025, 09:44 IST

    KCET Counselling 2025: Round 1 Seat Allotment On July 25

    Karnataka Examination Authority will be releasing the KCET Round 1 Seat Allotment results on July 25, 2025. Those students allotted seats in the first round must complete the document verification process and admissions within the schedule provided. The admission schedule to be followed will be intimated later by officials. 

  • Jul 11, 2025, 09:06 IST

    KCET 2025 Option Entry: Round 1 Mock Allotment on July 19

    After completing the KCET 2025 round 1 option entry process, a mock allotment result will be announced. The mock seat allotment includes the list of students allotted seats based on the options entered. Candidates who are not satisfied with the allotment can make necessary changes and rearrange the order of preference for allotment from July 19 to 22, 2025. 

  • Jul 11, 2025, 08:34 IST

    KCET 2025 Counselling: Option Entry to Close Soon

    Karnataka Examination Authority will close the KCET 2025 option entry window in four days. According to the schedule available, the last date for students to complete the option entry process is July 15, 2025.

  • Jul 10, 2025, 16:16 IST

    KCET Counselling 2025 option entry begins

     Karnataka Examinations Authority has commenced the KCET 2025 counselling option entry process. According to the schedule given, the last date for candidates to enter their choices for allotment is July 15, 2025

     
  • Jul 10, 2025, 15:51 IST

    KCET 2025 Counselling: Documents Required

    Candidates eligible to participate in the KCET 2025 counselling process must have the following documents ready with them for verification purposes.

    • KCET 2025 admit card
    • Class 10th and 12th marksheets
    • Study certificate from the school
    • Caste and income certificate from the school
    • KCET 2025 rank card
    • Kannada Medium and Rural Study Certificate (if applicable)
    • Aadhar Card (Identity Proof)
    • Special category certificates (like NCC, Sports, Defence, etc.)
  • Jul 10, 2025, 12:57 IST

    KCET 2025 Counselliung LIVE: Option Entry Link Open

    The link for students to complete the KCET 2025 option entry is now live on the official website. The last date for students to enter the choices is July 15, 2025.

    KCET 2025 Counselling Round 1 Option Entry - Click Here

  • Jul 10, 2025, 12:09 IST

    KCET 2025 Counselling: Has the Option Entry Window closed?

    Karnataka Examination Authority has started the KCET 2025 round 1 counselling option entry process. As per the schedule given, the last date for students to enter choices for the round 1 of allotment is July 15, 2025. Students can visit the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in to enter the choices for round 1 allotment.

  • Jul 10, 2025, 11:58 IST

    KCET 2025 Counselling: Round 1 Allotment Result

    The Karnataka Examinations Authority will be releasing the KCET 2025 counselling round 1 allotment results on July 25, 2025. The details of procedure to be followed after the release of the round 1 allotment result will be made available at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in soon. KCET counselling 2025 round 1 seat allotment result will be issued based on the choices entered by students during the KCET 2025 option entry process. 

  • Jul 10, 2025, 11:46 IST

    KCET Counselling 2025: Last date for Option Entry

    The KCET 2025 counselling process for round 1 seat allotment has commenced. As per the dates provided, the last date for candidates to complete the KCET 2025 round 1 option entry process is July 15, 2025. Students eligible for counselling are advised to complete the option entry process through the link available at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

  • Jul 10, 2025, 11:32 IST

    KCET 2025 Counselling: List of Documents Required

    Students allotted seats in the KCET 2025 round 1 seat allotment must have the following documents ready with them forverification. 

  • Jul 10, 2025, 11:15 IST

    KCET 2025 Round 1 Counselling: Document Verification

    The KCET 2025 counselling document verification process is mandatory for students to secure admission to undergraduate programmes. Students allotted seats must complete the document verification process. Candidates must carry both original and photocopies of all documents for the verification process. 

  • Jul 10, 2025, 10:59 IST

    KEA Karnataka Counselling 2025: Option Entry Process

    Follow the steps provided below to complete the KCET 2025 round 1 option entry process.

  • Jul 10, 2025, 10:44 IST

    KCET 2025 Round 1 Option Entry Schedule

    Karnataka Examination Authority has issued the KCET 2025 round 1 counselling schedule. Students can check the official PDF here. 

  • Jul 10, 2025, 10:27 IST

    KCET 2025 Counselling: Check Steps Here

    Karnataka Examination Authority has released the KCET 2025 round 1 counselling schedule. To secure admissions to colleges in Karnataka, candidates who have cleared the Karnataka UGCET entrance must register for the online counselling process. After the registration process, students are required to enter the choices for the seat allotment process. Following this the mock allotment result and KCET 2025 round 1 final seat allotment result will be issued. 

  • Jul 10, 2025, 10:12 IST

    KCET 2025 Option Entry: Round 1 Seat Allotment Dates

    The KCET 2025 Counselling round 1 seat allotment results will be released on July 15, 2025. A mock allotment result will also be released on July 19, 2025. Check the complete dates below.

  • Jul 10, 2025, 10:09 IST

    KCET 2025: Official Website for Option Entry

    The KCET 2025 option entry window will be available until July 15, 2025. Candidates are required to enter the choices for course and college for KCET 2025 round 1 seat allotment through the link on the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

  • Jul 10, 2025, 10:05 IST

    KCET 2025 Counselling Round 1 Schedule Out

    The KCET 2025 round 1 counselling schedule is now available on the official website of the Karnataka Examination Authority. Students eligible for admission can start with the KCET 2025 option entry process. Last date to enter the choices for allotment is July 15, 2025.


