KCET Counselling 2025 Round 1 Option Entry Schedule Revised, Apply Until July 18

KCET 2025 Round 1 Option Entry: The Karnataka Examinations Authority has revised the schedule for KCET 2025 round 1 counselling option entry. The last date for students to complete the option entry process was July 15, 2025. Candidates can now complete the KCET 2025 Round 1 option entry process until July 18, 2025.
To enter the options for KCET 2025 counselling, candidates must first login using their CET Number. The KCET 2025 option entry link is available on the official website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Students have also been provided with the steps below to enter the options for seat allotment
KCET 2025 Round 1 Option Entry Login - Click Here
KCET 2025 Round 1 Counselling Schedule
Candidates participating in the first round of counselling can check the revised schedule below.
|
Category
|
Dates
|
Option Entry Last Date
|
July 18, 2025
|
Mock Allotment Result
|
July 21, 2025
|
Changes in options entered
|
July 21 to 24, 2025
|
Round 1 Allotment Result
|
July 28, 2025
KCET 2025 Round 1 Option Entry - Steps to Follow
Candidates who are eligible to participate in the first round of counselling can follow the steps provided below to complete the option entry process.
Step 1: Visit the official website of KEA
Step 2: Select admissions and click on UGCET 2025
Step 3: Click on round 1 option entry link
Step 4: Login using the CET number
Step 5: Enter the choice of course and college in the order of preference
Step 6: Save the options and click on submit
KEA Issues Advisory for Option Entry
The Karnataka Examination Authority recently issued an advisory for students participating in the KCET 2025 round 1 counselling. Students experienced glitches when entering the choices for counselling. Candidates are advised to prepare choices in advance and log out after saving
Due to technical glitches in #KEA servers after enabling #UGCET-25 option entry, delays are expected. We regret the inconvenience caused. Candidates are advised to prepare choices in advance and log out after saving.
KEA & State Data Centre teams are working tirelessly, and…
Related Stories
— ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ಪರೀಕ್ಷಾ ಪ್ರಾಧಿಕಾರ KEA (@KEA_karnataka) July 13, 2025
Also Read: TS EAMCET 2025 Mock Allotment Result Out, Final Allotment on July 18
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation