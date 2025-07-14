KCET Counselling 2025 Round 1 Option Entry Schedule Revised, Apply Until July 18

KCET 2025 Round 1 Option Entry: The Karnataka Examinations Authority has revised the schedule for KCET 2025 round 1 counselling option entry. The last date for students to complete the option entry process was July 15, 2025. Candidates can now complete the KCET 2025 Round 1 option entry process until July 18, 2025.

To enter the options for KCET 2025 counselling, candidates must first login using their CET Number. The KCET 2025 option entry link is available on the official website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Students have also been provided with the steps below to enter the options for seat allotment

KCET 2025 Round 1 Option Entry Login - Click Here

KCET 2025 Round 1 Counselling Schedule

Candidates participating in the first round of counselling can check the revised schedule below.