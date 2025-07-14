Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
KCET Counselling 2025 Round 1 Option Entry Schedule Revised, Apply Until July 18

Karnataka Examinations Authority has revised the dates for KCET 2025 Round 1 Option Entry. As per the dates given, the last date for students to enter the choices for allotment is July 18, 2025. Check complete schedule here.

Sherin Tressa Tomy
BySherin Tressa Tomy
Jul 14, 2025, 12:08 IST
KCET 2025 Option Entry Round 1 Schedule Revised
KCET 2025 Round 1 Option Entry: The Karnataka Examinations Authority has revised the schedule for KCET 2025 round 1 counselling option entry. The last date for students to complete the option entry process was July 15, 2025. Candidates can now complete the KCET 2025 Round 1 option entry process until July 18, 2025

To enter the options for KCET 2025 counselling, candidates must first login using their CET Number. The KCET 2025 option entry link is available on the official website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Students have also been provided with the steps below to enter the options for seat allotment

KCET 2025 Round 1 Option Entry Login - Click Here

KCET 2025 Round 1 Counselling Schedule

Candidates participating in the first round of counselling can check the revised schedule below.

Category

Dates

Option Entry Last Date

July 18, 2025

Mock Allotment Result

July 21, 2025

Changes in options entered

July 21 to 24, 2025

Round 1 Allotment Result

July 28, 2025

KCET 2025 Round 1 Option Entry - Steps to Follow

Candidates who are eligible to participate in the first round of counselling can follow the steps provided below to complete the option entry process.

Step 1: Visit the official website of KEA

Step 2: Select admissions and click on UGCET 2025

Step 3: Click on round 1 option entry link

Step 4: Login using the CET number

Step 5: Enter the choice of course and college in the order of preference

Step 6: Save the options and click on submit

KEA Issues Advisory for Option Entry

The Karnataka Examination Authority recently issued an advisory for students participating in the KCET 2025 round 1 counselling. Students experienced glitches when entering the choices for counselling. Candidates are advised to prepare choices in advance and log out after saving

