TS EAMCET 2025 Mock Allotment Result Out, Final Allotment on July 18

TG EAPCET 2025 mock allotment result out. Students can make changes to the options entered by July 15, 2025. Final allotment result for round 1 to be released on July 18, 2025. Check schedule and other detaols here.

Sherin Tressa Tomy
BySherin Tressa Tomy
Jul 14, 2025, 12:09 IST
TS EAMCET 2025: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the TS EAMCET 2025 mock seat allotment list. Students who have applied for the TG EAPCET 2025 round 1 counselling can visit the official website to check the mock allotment results. 

It must be noted that the facility to modify options if required will open from today, July 14, 2025 and will be available until tomorrow, July 15, 2025. Candidates must note that in case they are unable to make the changes, the options entered will be considered as final for the allotment round.

TS EAMCET 2025 round 1 mock allotment result is available on the official website - tgeapcet.nic.in. To check the TG EAPCET 2025 round 1 mock allotment results, students are required to visit the official website and login using the college name and branch from the drop-down box provided.

TS EAMCET 2025 Round 1 Mock Allotment - Click Here

TG EAPCET 2025 Phase 1 Allotment Schedule

Check the phase 1 allotment schedule for TS EAMCET counselling 2025 below

Category

Dates

Display of Mock Seat Allocation on or before

Released July 13, 2025

Modification of Options, if required, otherwise Options exercised for Mock Allotment shall be considered for First Phase of Allotment

July 14 to 15, 2025

Freezing of Options for First Phase Seat Allotment

July 15, 2025

Provisional Allotment of Seats for First Phase on or before

July 18, 2025

Payment of Tuition Fee & Self Reporting through website

July 18 to 22, 2025

Steps to Check TS EAMCET 2025 Round 1 Mock Allotment Result

TS EAMCET 2025 phase 1 mock allotment result link is available online. Students can check their allotment status using the steps provided below.

Step 1: Visit the official website of TG EAPCET Counselling

Step 2: Click on the mock allotment result link

Step 3: Login using the college name and branch

Step 4: Check the allotment status

Step 5: Download for reference

