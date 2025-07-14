TS EAMCET 2025 Mock Allotment Result Out, Final Allotment on July 18

TS EAMCET 2025: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the TS EAMCET 2025 mock seat allotment list. Students who have applied for the TG EAPCET 2025 round 1 counselling can visit the official website to check the mock allotment results.
It must be noted that the facility to modify options if required will open from today, July 14, 2025 and will be available until tomorrow, July 15, 2025. Candidates must note that in case they are unable to make the changes, the options entered will be considered as final for the allotment round.
TS EAMCET 2025 round 1 mock allotment result is available on the official website - tgeapcet.nic.in. To check the TG EAPCET 2025 round 1 mock allotment results, students are required to visit the official website and login using the college name and branch from the drop-down box provided.
TS EAMCET 2025 Round 1 Mock Allotment - Click Here
TG EAPCET 2025 Phase 1 Allotment Schedule
Check the phase 1 allotment schedule for TS EAMCET counselling 2025 below
|
Category
|
Dates
|
Display of Mock Seat Allocation on or before
|
Released July 13, 2025
|
Modification of Options, if required, otherwise Options exercised for Mock Allotment shall be considered for First Phase of Allotment
|
July 14 to 15, 2025
|
Freezing of Options for First Phase Seat Allotment
|
July 15, 2025
|
Provisional Allotment of Seats for First Phase on or before
|
July 18, 2025
|
Payment of Tuition Fee & Self Reporting through website
|
July 18 to 22, 2025
Steps to Check TS EAMCET 2025 Round 1 Mock Allotment Result
TS EAMCET 2025 phase 1 mock allotment result link is available online. Students can check their allotment status using the steps provided below.
Step 1: Visit the official website of TG EAPCET Counselling
Step 2: Click on the mock allotment result link
Step 3: Login using the college name and branch
Step 4: Check the allotment status
Step 5: Download for reference
