TS EAMCET 2025 Mock Allotment Result Out, Final Allotment on July 18

TS EAMCET 2025: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the TS EAMCET 2025 mock seat allotment list. Students who have applied for the TG EAPCET 2025 round 1 counselling can visit the official website to check the mock allotment results.

It must be noted that the facility to modify options if required will open from today, July 14, 2025 and will be available until tomorrow, July 15, 2025. Candidates must note that in case they are unable to make the changes, the options entered will be considered as final for the allotment round.

TS EAMCET 2025 round 1 mock allotment result is available on the official website - tgeapcet.nic.in. To check the TG EAPCET 2025 round 1 mock allotment results, students are required to visit the official website and login using the college name and branch from the drop-down box provided.