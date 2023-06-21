KCET Counselling 2023 Expected Soon, Check List of Documents Required

KCET Counselling 2023: Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will begin UGCET Counselling 2023 soon in online mode. Qualified candidates will have to complete registration process on the official website: cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. KCET Counselling 2023 consists of choice filling and locking, seat allotment, and verification of original documents.

KEA declared the KCET Results 2023 on June 15, 2023. Candidates who have cleared the exam are eligible to participate in the seat allotment process. They can check out their result on the official website by entering the registration number and the first four characters of their name.

Steps for KCET Counselling 2023 Process

KCET Counselling 2023 comprises various steps from registration to confirmation of seats and document verification. Check out the step-by-step procedure involved in seat allotment below:

Step 1: Complete the KCET counselling registration 2023

Step 2: After registration, complete choice filling and locking

Step 3: Fill in the preferred college and course

Step 4: KCET Seat allotment 2023 list will be released

Step 5: Confirm the allotted seats before the deadline

Step 6: Now, report to allocated colleges for document verification

KCET Counselling 2023: List of Documents Required

Check out the list of a documents required while reporting to the college:

KCET 2023 application form

KCET 2023 scorecard and admit card

Proof of KCET 2023 application fee payment

Class 10 and 12 mark sheet/certificate

Recent passport-size photographs (two copies)

7-year study certificate countersigned by the concerned BEO / DDPI- Rural study certificate

Income certificate

Caste certificate (if applicable)

Kannada medium certificate (students who have studied in Kannada Medium from Class 1 to 10)

Valid ID proof

Candidates participating in the counselling process must keep all the documents handy while registration. Also, it must be noted that they have to carry their original documents along with two photocopies while reporting to the allotted colleges.

