kea.kar.nic.in, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in 2023 seat allotment result - Direct Link to Check KCET round 1 list

KCET Seat Allotment Result 2023: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will release the Karnataka CET or UG CET round 1 seat allotment result today. As per notice released, it is expected that KCET allotment list will be released after 6 PM. Candidates can check the UGCET seat allotment round 1 result at kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. They have to use their login credentials: CET number to download the allotment list.

The seat allotment result of KCET is released based on choices filled in by candidates, rank obtained in the exam and the availability of seats. Firstly, the candidates reserved under special category such as physically disabled, NCC and sports category will be allotted seats followed by the candidates of general categories.

Official links to check the KEA Karnataka CET Seat Allotment Result 2023 By Using CET Number

To check UGCET seat allotment round 1 results, candidates have to visit the official websites. However, due to heavy traffic, there might be chances that the official website might not work. In that case, they can check their UGCET allotment result at these websites:

kea.kar.nic.in cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

How to download KEA KCET Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2023?

Candidates who have registered for Karnataka Common Entrance Test counselling can check the seat allotment results through the official site of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in. To download it, they can follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Go to the official website: kea.kar.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down and click on KCET seat allotment result

Step 3: A new login window will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter their Karnataka CET application number

Step 5: UGET allotment list will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and save it for future references

What after the release of UGCET Seat Allotment Result 2023?

After the announcement of KCET 2023 seat allotment, candidates will have to check and decide over the colleges allotted to them. If they are satisfied with the institute allotted, they will proceed with admission and if not, they can continue with the next round of KCET seat allotment.

Also, there are chances that a candidate who has been allotted a seat in the first round of KCET counselling wishes to surrender or cancel the seat. It can be done before the last KCET option entry 2023 date for the second extended round. Such a candidate shall be refunded the fee after deducting the processing fee of Rs 5000.

KCET Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2023 Highlights

Candidates can check below the table to know the important highlights about Karnataka CET:

Overview Specification Exam Authority Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) Counselling Name KCET KCET Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Date August 17, 2023 KCET 2023 Allotment Time After 6 PM Credentials Required for KEA KCET seat allotment result CET number official Website kea.kar.nic.in cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

