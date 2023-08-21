KEA Karnataka NEET UG 2023 post seat allotment dates revised, Check schedule here

Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2023: Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the revised UGNEET dates for exercising choices, payment of fees and downloading of admission letter. Candidates can check the Karnataka NEET UG post seat allotment schedule online at the official website: kea.kar.nic.in. As per the official schedule, the exercising of choices can be done till August 22, 2023.

Also, the last date to pay the fees is August 23 by 2 pm. Earlier, the last date to exercise choices was August 20 and candidates could make fee payment and download admission orders by 1 pm on August 23. While going for reporting, candidates are required to carry the allotment letter along with other relevant documents.

Karnataka UGNEET 2023 Post Seat Allotment Dates

The state National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET UG) counselling can exercise choices till August 22 at kea.kar.nic.in. Candidates can check below the table to know the revised dates:

Events Dates KEA UGNEET exercise of choices August 18 to 22, 2023 (till 11 am) Fee payment by choice-1 selected candidates August 19 to August 23, 2023 (upto 2 pm) Downloading of admission orders August 19 (from 2 pm) to 23, 2023 (upto 4 pm)

Reporting to the allotted college for Karnataka NEET admission

Candidates who have been allotted seats in the Karnataka MBBS seat allotment process can choose option 1. Further, they will have to report to the allotted institute within the time duration. Such candidates will have to pay the tuition fee and download the admission order from the KEA website. While reporting candidates must carry the admission order and other important documents to avoid any inconvenience.

Karnataka MBBS 2023 Counselling Criteria

KEA conduct Karnataka MBBS/BDS counselling for 85% state quota. Candidates can check the criteria of Karnataka NEET counselling 2023 from the below table.

Type of seats Counselling body Name of counselling 15% All India Quota seats MCC NEET counselling Central/deemed universities seats MCC MCC NEET counselling 85% state quota seats KEA, Bangalore Karnataka NEET counselling Private colleges seats KEA, Bangalore Karnataka MBBS/BDS Counselling

Also Read: KCET 2023 Revised Post Seat Allotment Schedule Released; Check at kea.kar.nic.in