KCET 2023 Revised Post Seat Allotment Schedule Released; Check at kea.kar.nic.in

KCET 2023 Revised Post Seat Allotment: Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has revised the post-seat allotment schedule for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET). Candidates who have cleared the entrance exam can check out the extended dates on the official website: cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

According to the KCET 2023 Revised Post Seat Allotment schedule, candidates can now exercise choices till August 22. The last date to pay the prescribed fee is August 23. Shortlisted candidates can download the allotment orders from August 19 to 23, 2023.

Candidates can check out the complete schedule below:

Events Dates Exercise of choices August 18 to August 22 (till 11 am) Fee payment by choice-1 selected candidates August 19 to August 23 (upto 2 pm) Download of admission orders August 19 (from 2 pm) to August 23 (upto 4 pm)

The official notice further reads, “For more information with regard to exercise choices, to pay the fees and to download the admission order - read the instructions hosted on the KEA website.” Also, candidates must note that no documents will be deposited on August 20, 2023, which is a holiday.

Documents Required for KCET Counselling 2023

Check out the list of mandatory files below:

KCET 2023 Application Form

NATA 2023 Scorecard (Architecture Course)

KCET 2023 Admit Card

Class 10th mark sheet

Class 12th mark sheet

Recent Passport size photo

Kannada Medium Certificate

Valid ID proof

Income Certificate

Rural Study Certificate

A certificate stating that the candidate has studied in Karnataka for a minimum of 7 years

Parents' education, domicile, employment, proof

