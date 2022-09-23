KEAM Seat Allotment List 2022 (OUT): Round 1 Final Allotment List Released at cee.kerala.gov.in

KEAM Seat Allotment List 2022 (Available): The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala has announced the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) round 1 final seat allotment result in online mode. Candidates can check the final KEAM seat allotment list 2022 on the official website - cee.kerala.gov.in. Those who have been allotted seats will be eligible for admission to the respective colleges.

The KEAM final seat allotment 2022 for round 1 has been prepared based on choices filled by the candidates, the number of seats available and marks secured in the entrance examination. Along with the release of KEAM final seat allotment results for round 1, the authorities have also stated that the web option entry for KEAM round 2 counselling will be available from 24th to 27th September 2022.

KEAM Round 1 Final Allotment List (OUT) - Direct Link (Available Now)

How To Check KEAM Final Seat Allotment List 2022 for Round 1?

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala has announced the result for final seat allotment list for round 1. However, this time, the result can be checked via login window. Candidates will have to visit the official website - cee.kerala.gov.in. On the homepage, click on KEAM login portal. A new page will login window will appear on the screen. Now, enter - application number, password and access code and submit it. The KEAM college-wise allotted seats will appear on the screen.

What After the Announcement of KEAM Final Seat Allotment List 2022 for Round 1?

Now that the KEAM final seat allotment list has been released, candidates can check their allotted seats and confirm the same via their portal from tomorrow i.e 24th September 2022. The official notification on the website states - "First Phase Allotment Result Published......Option Confirmation Facility for Second Phase Allotment will open on 24.09.2022".

What Documents Are Required for Admission Through KEAM Final Seat Allotment List 2022 for Round 1?

While going for admission to the allotted colleges, candidates are required to pay the fees and get all the documents verified. They need to carry the following documents -

Seat Allotment List

KEAM Result

KEAM Admit Card

Class 10th and 12th Marksheet and Pass Certificate.

Originals copies of all the documents uploaded while filling up the online application

Transfer Certificate

Migration Certificate (if applicable)

Fee receipt

Physical Fitness Certificate

