Kerala 5-Year LLB 2023 Second Round Allotment Result Out, Check Provisional List at cee.kerala.gov.in

Kerala KLEE 5-Year LLB 2023 Counselling: The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala has released the provisional seat allotment list for Kerala 5-year integrated LLB admission 2023. Candidates registered for phase 2 counselling can check the KLEE 5-year LLB allotment list online at cee.kerala.gov.in.

The seat allotment result has been announced based on the rank in the rank list of integrated five-year LLB courses published by CEE and online options that have been confirmed, deleted, or re-arranged within the stipulated time by the candidates.

How to check KLEE 5-year LLB Phase 2 Allotment List 2023 PDF?

CEE has released the provisional seat allocation result online at the official website. Candidates can check and download the pdf by following the steps provided below:

Step 1: Go to the official website: cee.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on Integrated Five Year LL.B 2023 - Candidate Portal

Step 3: On the new page, select the seat allotment and click on phase 2 allotment list

Step 4: KLEE 5-year LLB seat allotment 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Check allotment status and download the list for future references

What details are mentioned on the provisional KLEE 5-Year LLB 2023 Allotment Result PDF?

As per the pdf released, the following information are mentioned on the Kerala LLB seat allotment result pdf:

Serial number

Application number

Rank

College

Course

Seat type

When will Kerala 5-Year LLB 2023 Final Seat Allotment Result be announced?

As of now, no dates have been released. The final seat allotment list for phase 2 and reporting dates will be announced after addressing the candidate’s complaints. They were given time to inform about errors or discrepancies, if any, in the provisional Kerala 5-Year LLB allotment to the exam commissioner by 12 noon today. The final allotment result will be released after addressing the complaints.

Also Read: Karnataka AYUSH NEET UG Round 2 Allotment Result Today, Link to be Available After 4 pm