Kerala HC Appeal to MG University to run Hearing Impaired College as Unaided College

MG University: Justice Devan Ramachandran at The Kerala High Court has directed the Mahatma Gandhi (MG) University to reconsider the application for affiliation of a college of the hearing impaired to an unaided institution. The judge of the Kerala High Court proposed that MGU must consider the application moved by the charitable society which would run the college and release appropriate orders regarding the same before December 15.

On this interim direction, the court listed the matter for further hearing on December 16. The order came on a plea moved by the Sacred Heart Clarist Province Charitable Society seeking sanction for the institution for the hearing impaired to be considered under the unaided self-financing category.

More Details on the matter

Senior advocate Jaju Babu, representing the charitable society, told the court that his client was willing to operate the college as an unaided institution in view of the financial crisis the state government is facing currently.

He further stated that the court will have to consider giving affiliation to the college and order the government to approve the same within a fixed time frame. The society has also sought in its plea that it should not be moved forward to make a fresh application for affiliation because the entire process will take another year in that case. This would further promote prejudice against the rights of hearing-impaired students.

Meanwhile, the Kerala state government had taken a stand that aided colleges were not being sanctioned in view of the "anticipated financial burden". The court, in August, had ordered the state government to reconsider the society's request for starting an aided college, but only for catering to students with hearing disabilities.

Subsequently, after reconsidering the society's application, the government stuck to its stand but permitted it to prefer an application for sanctioning the college under the self-financing mode, the latest plea has said. However, concerned that the process under the new application could also take more than a year, similar to last time, the society moved to the High Court seeking directions that its earlier application for sanction is processed under the unaided category.

