Kerala MBBS BDS Admission 2025: CEE Kerala Open Correction Window for NRI Students; Details Here

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala, has started the document correction process for NRI students applying for MBBS and BDS courses through KEAM 2025. Students who have already submitted their Kerala MBBS admission form 2025 can now check and correct any errors in their uploaded NRI documents online to ensure all details are accurate.

The last date to correct the Kerala MBBS BDS admission form 2025 is July 16, 2025. Students must complete all corrections and submit their updated application by 4:00 PM. To do this, applicants need to log in to their candidate profile using the ‘KEAM 2025-Candidate Portal’ available on the official CEE website at cee.kerala.gov.in.

The correction link is now active on the candidate login portal for all eligible applicants. To access it, candidates need to enter their Application Number and Password in the designated fields.