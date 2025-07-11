Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Kerala MBBS BDS Admission 2025: CEE Kerala Open Correction Window for NRI Students; Details Here

CEE Kerala has opened the correction window for NRI students applying for MBBS and BDS through KEAM 2025. Students can log in to the KEAM 2025 Candidate Portal and correct their NRI documents online by July 16, 2025, 4:00 PM. No hard copies will be accepted.

Jul 11, 2025, 16:28 IST
Kerala MBBS BDS Admission 2025
The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala, has started the document correction process for NRI students applying for MBBS and BDS courses through KEAM 2025. Students who have already submitted their Kerala MBBS admission form 2025 can now check and correct any errors in their uploaded NRI documents online to ensure all details are accurate.

The last date to correct the Kerala MBBS BDS admission form 2025 is July 16, 2025. Students must complete all corrections and submit their updated application by 4:00 PM. To do this, applicants need to log in to their candidate profile using the ‘KEAM 2025-Candidate Portal’ available on the official CEE website at cee.kerala.gov.in.

The correction link is now active on the candidate login portal for all eligible applicants. To access it, candidates need to enter their Application Number and Password in the designated fields.

After logging in, candidates can view any document-related issues under the ‘Memo Details’ section in their profile. If any errors are found, students should upload the correct and valid documents as soon as possible and not wait until the last date.

CEE Kerala has clearly stated that candidates should not send any hard copies or printouts of documents or certificates to the authorities for any reservation or claim. All corrections and uploads must be done only through the candidate login portal.

How to Login for NRI Document Correction?

Candidates can make corrections, go to the official CEE website and log in to the ‘KEAM 2025-Candidate Portal’. Here’s what you need to do:

  • Click on the ‘KEAM 2025-Candidate Portal’.

  • Enter your Application Number and Password.

  • You will see a section called ‘Memo Details’.

  • If you find any mistakes, upload the correct documents there.

