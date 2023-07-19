Kerala NEET PG Counselling 2023 Registration Last Date Extended; Apply at cee.kerala.gov.in

Kerala NEET PG Counselling 2023: The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations, CEE Kerala has extended the last date for NEET PG 2023 counselling registration till July 20, 2023. Candidates who have qualified for the medical entrance exam can participate in the counselling process. They can visit the official website: cee.kerala.gov.in for registration. Check out the application fee, required documents, and direct link to apply here.

The application fee for Kerala NEET PG counselling 2023 is Rs.1,000 for general candidates and Rs. 500 for SC/ST/PH candidates. Candidates can pay the fee online through the CEE's official website. The counselling process will be conducted online. Qualified candidates must upload their NEET PG 2023 scorecard, medical qualification certificate, caste certificate (if applicable), proof of residence, and passport-size photograph.

Kerala NEET PG Counselling 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to registration is mentioned below:

Kerala NEET Counselling Registration Link Click Here

Kerala NEET PG Counselling 2023: Check Round-wise Procedure Here

The counselling process will be conducted in two phases: the mop-up round and the stray vacancy round. The mop-up round will be used to fill the remaining seats after the initial counselling, and the stray vacancy round will be used to fill any remaining unfilled seats. Seat allotment will be done through a centralized online process, based on the candidate's NEET rank and their preferred medical college.

How to Register for Kerala NEET PG Counselling 2023?

Eligible candidates can follow the below steps to apply:

Step 1: Visit the official website: cee.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on PG Medical 2023 online application link

Step 3: Complete the registration process and then log in

Step 4: Fill out the application form and pay the fee

Step 5: Now, upload the necessary documents and certificates

Step 6: Click on the submit button

Step 7: Save and print the acknowledgment page

