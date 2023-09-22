Kerala University Accepting Applications for Four-Year UG Programme; Check Details

Kerala University Admission 2023: The University of Kerala is currently accepting applications for its Four Year Undergraduate Programme (FYUGP) in 2023. This program will be offered at the Kariavattom Campus' Center for Undergraduate Studies (CUS) under the Credit and Semester System (CSS). Candidates must go through the eligibility criteria carefully before enrolling or the courses.

The programme offers a research-focused major in History, Politics, Economics, and International Relations. There are two options: a 3-year undergraduate degree and a 4-year undergraduate degree (Honors) with research.

The course shall comprise 4 main parts: (i) Foundation Courses, which include Ability Enhancement Courses (AEC), Skill Enhancement Courses (SEC), Value Addition Courses (VAC), and Multidisciplinary Courses (MDC).

The research component includes a dissertation, an internship, and field surveys. The other courses are discipline-specific major courses, discipline-specific minor courses, and discipline-specific multidisciplinary courses.

Kerala University Admission 2023: 3-Year Degrees and Honours Research Program

After successfully completing the required minimum number of Courses and Credits, those who plan to leave after 3 years will be granted an undergraduate degree in their preferred major discipline- international relations, politics, history, or economics.

Those who completed the first six semesters of the programme with a CGPA of 7.5 or higher can enroll in the Honours Program with Research. Those who finish the programme with a specific amount of course credits in their major subject will be given a UG Honours Degree with research in the Major subject.

