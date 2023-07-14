KLEE 2023 3-Year LLB application 2023 opens; last date to apply is July 20

KLEE 2023 3-Year LLB Application 2023: The Commissioner of Entrance Exam, Kerala has begun the KLEE 3-year LLB registration process. Eligible candidates can apply on the official website: cee.kerala.gov.in. It must be noted that the last date to register for July 20, 2023. As per the schedule, KLEE 2023 exam will be held on August 13, 2023.
To qualify for the KLEE entrance exam and be included in the rank list, general and SEBC category applicants must score at least 10% of the total marks, while SC and ST category candidates must score at least 5% of the total marks.
The KLEE 5-year LLB application 2023 is now open at cee.kerala.gov.in. To apply for the 3-year LLB program, general category candidates must have a minimum of 45% in their graduation, while EWS and SC/ST category candidates must have a minimum of 42% and 40%, respectively. There is no upper age limit for applying.
KLEE 2023 3-Year LLB Application 2023 Fee
Check out the category-wise fee here:
|
Category
|
Application Fee
|
General/SEBC
|
Rs. 685
|
SC/ST
|
Rs. 345
Steps for KLEE 2023 3-Year LLB Application 2023
Candidates can check out the steps to register for KLEE 2023 below:
Step 1: Visit the official website: cee.kerala.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on KLEE 2023 registration link
Step 3: Complete registration and then login
Step 4: Fill out the application form
Step 5: Upload necessary documents and pay required fee
Step 6: Take a printout for future reference
