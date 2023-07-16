KMAT Result 2023 for session 2 declared, check final rank at cee.kerala.gov.in

KMAT Result 2023: The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala has released the final result of the Kerala Management Aptitude Test (KMAT) session 2. Candidates can download their Kerala KMAT results online at cee.kerala.gov.in. The candidates have to visit the official website to check their ranks. They have to use their application number, password and captcha code to download KMAT results 2023.

Candidates have been awarded marks out of a total of 720 marks. Those belonging to the General category will have to get at least 10% of the total marks for qualifying for the examination. Those belonging to reserved categories will have to get 7.5% of 720 marks. The KMAT 2023 session 2 was held on July 2.

How to check KMAT 2023 session 2 result online?

KMAT Kerala results 2023 are available online and the candidates can download their scorecards by using their login credentials. They can go through the steps to know detailed information:

Step 1: Go to the official website: cee.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on KMAT 2023 candidate portal (session 2)

Step 3: A new login window will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter application number, password and captcha code

Step 5: The KMAT final result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a printout for further reference

What details will be mentioned on KMAT Kerala 2023 Scorecard?

The scorecards will be available for download till the KMAT Kerala counselling process is completed, hence, the applicants are advised to download their scorecards within the duration. The scorecard of KMAT Kerala will have the following details mentioned on it:

Name of the candidate

Application number

Roll number

Part I marks

Part II marks

Part III marks

Part IV marks

Total marks obtained

KMAT 2023 Cutoff

Go through the table below to know the KMAT Kerala cutoff 2023:

Category Minimum cut off percentage Cut off marks General Category 10% of 720 marks 72 SEBC Category 10% of 720 marks 72 SC/ST 7.5% of 720 marks 54

KMAT Kerala Toppers List for Session 2

Candidates can check below the list of the top 10 KMAT toppers for the exam conducted on July 2, 2023:

Rank KMAT Kerala Topper 1 Abel Pradeep 2 Shaheem Hammad A 3 Mathew Koshy 4 Akash Ani 5 Aswathy Mohan 6 Emmanuvel Joy Martin 7 Rahul P V 8 Ajay R Krishnan 9 Anjali R 10 Jenita Kuriakose

