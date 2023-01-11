KMAT Kerala 2023 Registration Starts at cee.kerala.gov.in, Get Direct Link Here

KMAT 2023: As per the recent updates, the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala has released the application form for Kerala Management Aptitude Test (KMAT) 2023. Candidates can register for KMAT 2023 in online mode at cee.kerala.gov.in. As per the date mentioned on the official website, the last date to apply for KMAT 2023 is January 18.

The candidates who have completed the Bachelor's degree of a minimum of three years duration in the field of Arts, Science, Engineering, Commerce, Management and equivalent are eligible to apply for KMAT 2023 exam. CEE Kerala will conduct the Kerala Management Aptitude Test on February 19, 2023.

KMAT Kerala 2023 Registration - Direct Link (Available Now)

KMAT 2023 Dates

Events Dates Last date to fill KMAT Kerala form January 18, 2023 Availability of KMAT Kerala admit card To be announced KMAT exam February 19, 2023

How To Apply For KMAT Kerala 2023?

Kerala KMAT application forms have been released online on the official website for Session 1. The application fee for General category candidates is Rs 1,000 and those belonging to SC/ST category have to pay Rs 750. They can go through the steps to know how to apply for KMAT Kerala 2023 -

1st Step - Go to the official website of KMAT Kerala - cee.kerala.gov.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on the - Registration tab.

3rd Step - Read all the instructions and register by entering all the asked details.

4th Step- Now, login with the application number and password.

5th Step - Fill out the KMAT application form and upload specified documents.

6th Step - Pay the application fees and submit the form.

About Kerala Management Aptitude Test (KMAT)

The Commissioner of Entrance Exams (CEE) conducts Kerala Management Admission Test (KMAT) for admissions to MBA/PGDM programs in various University affiliated colleges in the state. The Kerala Management entrance test will have 180 questions for a total of 720 marks. The candidates will be awarded four marks for each correct answer, and for every incorrect answer, one mark will be deducted.

