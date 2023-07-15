CUET UG 2023: What To Do After CUET UG Result?

CUET UG Result 2023: The National Testing Agency has announced the CUET UG 2023 result today, July 15, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the CUET UG exams will now be able to check their results through the link available on the official website - cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Now, with the announcement of the results of CUET UG, candidates will now be searching for the steps to be followed for further admission procedures. CUET UG scores will be taken for admission to undergraduate programmes offered in colleges and central universities from across the country.

Given below are the complete details of the procedure to be followed after the CUET UG results for admission.

CUET UG Result 2023

The results of CUET UG are now available on the official website of the National Testing Agency. To check the results, candidates are required to visit the official website and enter the application number and password in the link. Students are also advised to download the scorecard which is a mandatory document for the admission procedure.

Passing Marks for CUET UG 2023

CUET UG exams were conducted in online mode. The passing marks for admissions to undergraduate programmes will be subjective based on the marks set by individual colleges. Universities and affiliated colleges will release the cutoff list for admissions. The cutoffs will be separate for each category and candidates falling under the cutoff specified will be eligible for admissions.

What After CUET UG Result

With the announcement of the CUET UG result, participating institutions will invite applications for admission to the undergraduate programmes. Candidates who have cleared the CUET UG exams can submit their applications to the colleges they have selected on their CUET UG application form. The applications will be available on the official website of the universities and colleges.

Post submission of applications, colleges will publish the cutoff list and merit list for admissions through CUET 2023. Candidates can visit the official website and refer to the cutoff list released. Those in the clear can report to the college with all required documents and complete the admissions.

It must also be noted that colleges and universities will release more than one cutoff or merit list for admissions. The cutoffs will be released after each round based on the availability of vacant seats in specific categories after admissions under each round conclude.

Also Read: CUET UG Toppers List 2023 OUT: English Emerges as Popular Subject, Bags 5,685 Candidates with 100 Percentiles, Check Subject Wise Toppers Here