CUET UG Toppers List 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the CUET UG 2023 Results today. Candidates who appeared in the Common University Entrance Test can check out the scorecard by visiting the official website: cuet.samarth.ac.in. Along with the CUET results 2023, the authorities publish the toppers’ list, overall pass percentage, and other important statistics. Candidates can check out the stream as well as subject-wise CUET UG Toppers List 2022, their AIR rank, and scores here.
Aspirants can check out their CUET UG 2023 marks: subject-wise and aggregate. Last year, CUET UG results were announced on September 15, 2022. According to the data shared, a total of 21,159 candidates bagged 100 percentile scores. However, only 12 out of them were considered in the CUET UG toppers list 2022 since they gained 100 percentile in 5 subjects. Moreover, 104 candidates secured 100 percentile in 4 subjects.
Get Direct Link to Download CUET Result 2023 Here!
|
CUET UG Result 2023
Top 3 Subjects for CUET 100 Percentilers
A total of 2,836 candidates secured 100 percentile in economics and business economics, followed by 2,357 candidates in business studies and 1,796 candidates in political science. This shows that these three subjects are the most popular for students who want to score a perfect 100 percentile in the CUET.
English and biology are the most popular subjects for CUET 100 percentilers.
The CUET toppers list has revealed that the highest number of students who scored 100 percentile is 5,685 in English. The second highest number of students with the 100 percentile is in biology, biological studies, biotechnology, and biochemistry, with 4,850 candidates.
CUET UG 2023: Check Complete Statistics Here
English Bags Highest No. of 100 Percentilers
Biology, Biological studies, Biotechnology, and Biochemistry Secures 2nd Place with 4,850 candidates
Business Studies, Economics, and Business economics are other top scorers
Political Science and History Among Other Popular Subjects
CUET UG 2023: Check No. of Students Appeared in Various Subjects
|Subject
|Total in Subject
|English
|719,878
|Hindi
|201,439
|Assamese
|1,254
|Bengali
|117
|Gujarati
|117
|Kannada
|154
|Malayalam
|112
|Marathi
|20
|Odia
|506
|Punjabi
|828
|Tamil
|2,102
|Telugu
|1,500
|Urdu
|7,894
|Arabic
|7,021
|Bodo
|22
|Chinese
|65
|Dogri
|81
|French
|656
|German
|321
|Italian
|29
|Japanese
|12
|Kashmiri
|152
|Konkani
|1
|Maithili
|43
|Manipuri
|145
|Nepali
|34
|Persian
|164
|Russian
|30
|Santhali
|643
|Spanish
|13
|Tibetan
|22
|Sanskrit
|4,729
|Accountancy/Bookkeeping
|155,347
|Agriculture
|168,0521
|Anthropology
|51,913
|Biology/Biological Studies/Biochemistry
|294,206
|Chemistry
|564,496
|Environmental Studies
|186,855
|Computer Science/Informatics Practices
|116,123
|Economies/Business Economics
|152,044
|Engineering Graphics
|83,126
|Entrepreneurship
|7,927
|Fine Arts
|14,439
|
Subject
|
Total in Subject
|
Geography/Geology
|
379,027
|
History
|
194,390
|
Mathematics/Applied Mathematics
|
130,311
|
Physics
|
86,840
|
Political Science
|
79,324
|
Legal Studies
|
138
|
Home Science
|
829
|
Knowledge Tradition-Practices India
|
1,5472
|
Mass Media/Mass Communication
|
4,715
|
Performing Arts (Dance, Drama, and Music)
|
2,670
CUET UG Toppers List 2022: Check Stream-Wise Toppers Here
Candidates can check out the list of the top 12 candidates who scored 100 percentile in 5 subjects in the below table:
|
Name
|
Stream
|
Percentile (five subjects)
|
Megha Goenka
|
Commerce
|
100 Percentile
|
Sahaana Ramesh
|
Humanities
|
100 Percentile
|
Priyanshi Choudhary
|
Humanities
|
100 Percentile
|
Preetam Singh
|
Humanities
|
100 Percentile
|
Sneha Dey
|
Humanities
|
100 Percentile
|
Apeksha Sehgal
|
Humanities
|
100 Percentile
|
Ansh Gattani
|
Commerce
|
100 Percentile
|
Tanmay Singh Bhadawat
|
Humanities
|
100 Percentile
|
Khushi Sharma
|
Commerce
|
100 Percentile
CUET UG Toppers List 2022: Check Subject-Wise Toppers Here
The below table contains the list of candidates who scored 100 percentile in specific subjects. Check CUET Topper marks here.
|
Topper Name
|
Subject (s)
|
Percentile
|
Scores
|
Roll Number
|
Harshil Verma
|
Political Science
|
100
|
200.0000000
|
DL01221367
|
Amritansh
|
Sociology
|
100
|
200.0000000
|
JH04001369
|
Jaya Jha
|
English, History, Political Science, Psychology
|
100
|
200.0000000
|
HR04002114
|
Nayashu Yadav
|
English, Chemistry
|
100
|
200.0000000 (English)
199.1428500 (Chemistry)
|
RJ02200362
|
Avanti Patil
|
Biology
|
100
|
199.5384700
|
WB1230061
|
Akash GC
|
Business Studies
|
100
|
200.0000000
|
KK20000549
CUET Result 2022: Check Overall Statistics & Top Subjects
Candidates can check out the number of candidates registered, appeared, and subjects having a high number of percentiles below.
|
Total Number of Candidates Registered
|
14,90,293
|
Total Number of Candidates Appeared
|
9,68,201
|
Total Number of Candidates Secured 100 Percentile
|
21,159
|
Subject having Highest Number of 100 Percentile Candidates
|
English (8236)
|
Total No. of Candidates with 100 Percentile in Political Science
|
2,065
|
Total No. of Candidates with 100 Percentile in Business Studies
|
1,669
|
Total No. of Candidates with 100 Percentile in Biology
|
1,324
|
Total No. of Candidates with 100 Percentile in Economics
|
1,118
|
Total No. Candidates with 100 Percentile in Psychology
|
1,209
CUET UG 2022 Result: Check Gender-Wise Data Here
Candidates can check out the gender-wise statistics for CUET UG 2022 results in the below-mentioned table:
|
Gender
|
Registered
|
Appeared
|
Female
|
6,60,311
|
4,29,228
|
Male
|
8,29,965
|
5,38,965
|
Third Gender
|
17
|
8
|
Total
|
14,90,293
|
9,68,201
CUET UG 2023 Statistics
Check out the data shared by UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar below: