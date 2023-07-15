  1. Home
CUET UG Toppers List 2023 is released by NTA along with the CUET results 2023. English Emerges as Popular Subject, Bags 5,685 Candidates with 100 Percentiles, Check Subject Wise Toppers, their AIR ranks, and scores here.

Updated: Jul 15, 2023 17:59 IST
CUET UG Toppers List 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the CUET UG 2023 Results today. Candidates who appeared in the Common University Entrance Test can check out the scorecard by visiting the official website: cuet.samarth.ac.in. Along with the CUET results 2023, the authorities publish the toppers’ list, overall pass percentage, and other important statistics. Candidates can check out the stream as well as subject-wise CUET UG Toppers List 2022, their AIR rank, and scores here.

Aspirants can check out their CUET UG 2023 marks: subject-wise and aggregate. Last year, CUET UG results were announced on September 15, 2022. According to the data shared, a total of 21,159 candidates bagged 100 percentile scores. However,  only 12 out of them were considered in the CUET UG toppers list 2022 since they gained 100 percentile in 5 subjects. Moreover, 104 candidates secured 100 percentile in 4 subjects.

CUET UG Result 2023

Direct Link (Available Now)

 Top 3 Subjects for CUET 100 Percentilers

A total of 2,836 candidates secured 100 percentile in economics and business economics, followed by 2,357 candidates in business studies and 1,796 candidates in political science. This shows that these three subjects are the most popular for students who want to score a perfect 100 percentile in the CUET.

English and biology are the most popular subjects for CUET 100 percentilers.

The CUET toppers list has revealed that the highest number of students who scored 100 percentile is 5,685 in English. The second highest number of students with the 100 percentile is in biology, biological studies, biotechnology, and biochemistry, with 4,850 candidates.

CUET UG 2023: Check Complete Statistics Here

English Bags Highest No. of 100 Percentilers

Biology, Biological studies, Biotechnology, and Biochemistry Secures 2nd Place with 4,850 candidates

Business Studies, Economics, and Business economics are other top scorers

Political Science and History Among Other Popular Subjects

CUET UG 2023: Check No. of Students Appeared in Various Subjects

Subject Total in Subject
English 719,878
Hindi 201,439
Assamese 1,254
Bengali 117
Gujarati 117
Kannada 154
Malayalam 112
Marathi 20
Odia 506
Punjabi 828
Tamil 2,102
Telugu 1,500
Urdu 7,894
Arabic 7,021
Bodo 22
Chinese 65
Dogri 81
French 656
German 321
Italian 29
Japanese 12
Kashmiri 152
Konkani 1
Maithili 43
Manipuri 145
Nepali 34
Persian 164
Russian 30
Santhali 643
Spanish 13
Tibetan 22
Sanskrit 4,729
Accountancy/Bookkeeping 155,347
Agriculture 168,0521
Anthropology 51,913
Biology/Biological Studies/Biochemistry 294,206
Chemistry 564,496
Environmental Studies 186,855
Computer Science/Informatics Practices 116,123
Economies/Business Economics 152,044
Engineering Graphics 83,126
Entrepreneurship 7,927
Fine Arts 14,439
 

Subject

Total in Subject

Geography/Geology

379,027

History

194,390

Mathematics/Applied Mathematics

130,311

Physics

86,840

Political Science

79,324

Legal Studies

138

Home Science

829

Knowledge Tradition-Practices India

1,5472

Mass Media/Mass Communication

4,715

Performing Arts (Dance, Drama, and Music)

2,670

CUET UG Toppers List 2022: Check Stream-Wise Toppers Here

Candidates can check out the list of the top 12 candidates who scored 100 percentile in 5 subjects in the below table:

Name

Stream

Percentile (five subjects)

Megha Goenka

Commerce

100 Percentile

Sahaana Ramesh

Humanities

100 Percentile

Priyanshi Choudhary

Humanities

100 Percentile

Preetam Singh

Humanities

100 Percentile

Sneha Dey

Humanities

100 Percentile

Apeksha Sehgal

Humanities

100 Percentile

Ansh Gattani

Commerce

100 Percentile

Tanmay Singh Bhadawat

Humanities

100 Percentile

Khushi Sharma

Commerce

100 Percentile

CUET UG Toppers List 2022: Check Subject-Wise Toppers Here

The below table contains the list of candidates who scored 100 percentile in specific subjects. Check CUET Topper marks here.

Topper Name

Subject (s)

Percentile

Scores

Roll Number 

Harshil Verma

Political Science

100

200.0000000

DL01221367

Amritansh

Sociology

100

200.0000000

JH04001369

Jaya Jha

English, History, Political Science, Psychology

100

200.0000000

HR04002114

Nayashu Yadav

English, Chemistry

100

200.0000000 (English)

199.1428500 (Chemistry)

RJ02200362

Avanti Patil

Biology

100

199.5384700

WB1230061

Akash GC

Business Studies

100

200.0000000

KK20000549

CUET Result 2022: Check Overall Statistics & Top Subjects

Candidates can check out the number of candidates registered, appeared, and subjects having a high number of percentiles below.

Total Number of Candidates Registered

14,90,293

Total Number of Candidates Appeared

9,68,201

Total Number of Candidates Secured 100 Percentile

21,159

Subject having Highest Number of 100 Percentile Candidates

English (8236)

Total No. of Candidates with 100 Percentile in Political Science

2,065

Total No. of Candidates with 100 Percentile in Business Studies

1,669

Total No. of Candidates with 100 Percentile in Biology

1,324

Total No. of Candidates with 100 Percentile in Economics

1,118

Total No. Candidates with 100 Percentile in Psychology

1,209

CUET UG 2022 Result: Check Gender-Wise Data Here

Candidates can check out the gender-wise statistics for CUET UG 2022 results in the below-mentioned table:

Gender 

Registered 

Appeared

Female

6,60,311

4,29,228

Male 

8,29,965 

5,38,965

Third Gender

17

8

Total 

14,90,293 

9,68,201

CUET UG 2023 Statistics 

Check out the data shared by UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar below:

 
