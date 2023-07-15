CUET UG Toppers List 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the CUET UG 2023 Results today. Candidates who appeared in the Common University Entrance Test can check out the scorecard by visiting the official website: cuet.samarth.ac.in. Along with the CUET results 2023, the authorities publish the toppers’ list, overall pass percentage, and other important statistics. Candidates can check out the stream as well as subject-wise CUET UG Toppers List 2022, their AIR rank, and scores here.

Aspirants can check out their CUET UG 2023 marks: subject-wise and aggregate. Last year, CUET UG results were announced on September 15, 2022. According to the data shared, a total of 21,159 candidates bagged 100 percentile scores. However, only 12 out of them were considered in the CUET UG toppers list 2022 since they gained 100 percentile in 5 subjects. Moreover, 104 candidates secured 100 percentile in 4 subjects.

Top 3 Subjects for CUET 100 Percentilers

A total of 2,836 candidates secured 100 percentile in economics and business economics, followed by 2,357 candidates in business studies and 1,796 candidates in political science. This shows that these three subjects are the most popular for students who want to score a perfect 100 percentile in the CUET.

English and biology are the most popular subjects for CUET 100 percentilers.

The CUET toppers list has revealed that the highest number of students who scored 100 percentile is 5,685 in English. The second highest number of students with the 100 percentile is in biology, biological studies, biotechnology, and biochemistry, with 4,850 candidates.

CUET UG 2023: Check Complete Statistics Here

English Bags Highest No. of 100 Percentilers

Biology, Biological studies, Biotechnology, and Biochemistry Secures 2nd Place with 4,850 candidates

Business Studies, Economics, and Business economics are other top scorers

Political Science and History Among Other Popular Subjects

CUET UG 2023: Check No. of Students Appeared in Various Subjects

Subject Total in Subject English 719,878 Hindi 201,439 Assamese 1,254 Bengali 117 Gujarati 117 Kannada 154 Malayalam 112 Marathi 20 Odia 506 Punjabi 828 Tamil 2,102 Telugu 1,500 Urdu 7,894 Arabic 7,021 Bodo 22 Chinese 65 Dogri 81 French 656 German 321 Italian 29 Japanese 12 Kashmiri 152 Konkani 1 Maithili 43 Manipuri 145 Nepali 34 Persian 164 Russian 30 Santhali 643 Spanish 13 Tibetan 22 Sanskrit 4,729 Accountancy/Bookkeeping 155,347 Agriculture 168,0521 Anthropology 51,913 Biology/Biological Studies/Biochemistry 294,206 Chemistry 564,496 Environmental Studies 186,855 Computer Science/Informatics Practices 116,123 Economies/Business Economics 152,044 Engineering Graphics 83,126 Entrepreneurship 7,927 Fine Arts 14,439

Subject Total in Subject Geography/Geology 379,027 History 194,390 Mathematics/Applied Mathematics 130,311 Physics 86,840 Political Science 79,324 Legal Studies 138 Home Science 829 Knowledge Tradition-Practices India 1,5472 Mass Media/Mass Communication 4,715 Performing Arts (Dance, Drama, and Music) 2,670

CUET UG Toppers List 2022: Check Stream-Wise Toppers Here

Candidates can check out the list of the top 12 candidates who scored 100 percentile in 5 subjects in the below table:

Name Stream Percentile (five subjects) Megha Goenka Commerce 100 Percentile Sahaana Ramesh Humanities 100 Percentile Priyanshi Choudhary Humanities 100 Percentile Preetam Singh Humanities 100 Percentile Sneha Dey Humanities 100 Percentile Apeksha Sehgal Humanities 100 Percentile Ansh Gattani Commerce 100 Percentile Tanmay Singh Bhadawat Humanities 100 Percentile Khushi Sharma Commerce 100 Percentile

CUET UG Toppers List 2022: Check Subject-Wise Toppers Here

The below table contains the list of candidates who scored 100 percentile in specific subjects. Check CUET Topper marks here.

Topper Name Subject (s) Percentile Scores Roll Number Harshil Verma Political Science 100 200.0000000 DL01221367 Amritansh Sociology 100 200.0000000 JH04001369 Jaya Jha English, History, Political Science, Psychology 100 200.0000000 HR04002114 Nayashu Yadav English, Chemistry 100 200.0000000 (English) 199.1428500 (Chemistry) RJ02200362 Avanti Patil Biology 100 199.5384700 WB1230061 Akash GC Business Studies 100 200.0000000 KK20000549

CUET Result 2022: Check Overall Statistics & Top Subjects

Candidates can check out the number of candidates registered, appeared, and subjects having a high number of percentiles below.

Total Number of Candidates Registered 14,90,293 Total Number of Candidates Appeared 9,68,201 Total Number of Candidates Secured 100 Percentile 21,159 Subject having Highest Number of 100 Percentile Candidates English (8236) Total No. of Candidates with 100 Percentile in Political Science 2,065 Total No. of Candidates with 100 Percentile in Business Studies 1,669 Total No. of Candidates with 100 Percentile in Biology 1,324 Total No. of Candidates with 100 Percentile in Economics 1,118 Total No. Candidates with 100 Percentile in Psychology 1,209

CUET UG 2022 Result: Check Gender-Wise Data Here

Candidates can check out the gender-wise statistics for CUET UG 2022 results in the below-mentioned table:

Gender Registered Appeared Female 6,60,311 4,29,228 Male 8,29,965 5,38,965 Third Gender 17 8 Total 14,90,293 9,68,201

CUET UG 2023 Statistics

