KVPY Aptitude Test 2022 To Be Cancelled From This Year, DST to Merge KVPY with INSPIRE Fellowship

KVPY Aptitude Test 2022: As per the recent updates, the Department Of Science and Technology (DST) released a notification stating that the Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY) exams will be discontinued from the year 2022 onwards. Further, they have decided to subsume KVPY with INSPIRE Fellowship. The KVPY fellowship is an initiative to attract exceptionally highly motivated students for pursuing basic science courses and research careers in science. As per the official website, it has been mentioned that, “Ongoing KVPY fellows will continue to receive fellowship as per norms from DST.”

Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY) Fellowship

KVPY is a national-level fellowship programme initiated and funded by the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India. The top institutes in the country, including the IISc and Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs) recognised the test for admission to BS and BS-MS dual degree programmes.

“The objective of the programme is to identify students with talent and aptitude for research; help them realize their academic potential; encourage them to take up research careers in Science, and ensure the growth of the best scientific minds for research and development in the country,” it said.

INSPIRE Fellowship

NSPIRE Fellowship will be available only for pursuing full-time PhD program in any recognized University, Institution, or R&D Laboratory in the country. Earlier, selection of the students was made from those studying in Class 11 to 1st year of any undergraduate programme in Basic Sciences namely BSc, BS, BStat, BMath, Int MSc or MS in Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry and Biology having aptitude for scientific research.

Eligibility criteria for INSPIRE Fellowship

As per the recent updates, the KVPY fellowship is cancelled now and it will be merged with INSPIRE. As per the eligibility criteria laid down by the DST, INSPIRE Scholar having secured a minimum 70% marks in aggregate or equivalent CGPA at MSc or Integrated MS/ MSc course will be able to apply.

Also, the first rank holders in any recognized University and academic Institution (Excluding Autonomous Colleges) in India in Post-Graduate (PG) level examination in Basic/Applied Sciences including Engineering, Pharmacy, Agricultural Sciences and Veterinary Sciences. They must be in a university in basic/applied science subject course/program having a batch size of minimum 07 students.

Also read: CBSE 10th 12th Result 2022 Date LIVE: CBSE Term 2 Result 2022 Class 10 and 12 Soon at cbse.gov.in