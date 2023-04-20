KVS Class 1 Admission List to be Out Today, Know Where and How to Check Here

KVS Class 1 Admission List 2023: As per the recent updates, the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan will issue the class 1 admission list today, April 20, 2023, in online mode. The provisional admission list will be declared for only those students who have applied for the class 1 admissions. Once the provisional list is out, parents and guardians of the students will be able to check it from the official website i.e. kvsangathan.nic.in.

As per the details mentioned on the official website, the lottery result/ provisional list for the KVS class 1 admission will be accessible after 7 pm. Those parents and guardians of the students who have applied can click on the direct link mentioned below to check the result.

KVS Class 1 Admission List - Direct Link (Result Available After 7 pm)

KVS Class 1 Admission 2023 Important Dates

According to the official schedule, the registration process for class 1 on March 27, 2023, and concluded on April 17, 2023. On the basis of the availability of the seats, the examination authorities will release the second list on April 28, 2023, and the third list will be released on May 5, 2023.

Check the Admission Schedule Here

How to Check KVS Class 1 Provisional Admission List?

Interested parents can go through the below-given steps to check the KVS class 1 provisional admission list.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Kendriya Vidyalaya - kvsangathan.nic.in.

Step 2: Look for the ticker available on the top of the website that reads, KVS Class 1 admission list result

Step 3: The new window will appear on the screen, now select the state and the Kendriya Vidyalaya

Step 4: The provisional list will be displayed on the window

Step 5: Go through the details and print a hard copy for future reference

