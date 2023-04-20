  1. Home
AP ICET 2023 Registration With Late Fee Starts Today, Check Exam Dates Here

AP ICET 2023 registration with late charges has been started on the official website. Candidates can apply by paying an additional charge of Rs 1000. Check how to apply here.

 

Updated: Apr 20, 2023 13:41 IST
AP ICET 2023 Registration: As per the official schedule, Sri Krishnadevaraya University, Anantapur has started the AP ICET registrations with a late fee today i.e. April 20, 2023. Candidates can fill out the application form on the official website i.e. cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. They are advised to register soon as the additional charges will increase after the deadline.

Candidates will have to pay Rs 1000+ registration fee to apply for AP ICET 2023. They must register before the last date i.e. April 26, 2023. Otherwise, the late fee shall increase to Rs 2000. The authorities will conduct the AP ICET exam 2023 on May 24 and 25, 2023.

AP ICET 2023 Important Dates

Candidates who are going to appear for the exam must be aware of the important dates for the entrance test. Check the schedule here.

Particulars

Dates

Deadline for applying with late fee of Rs 1000

April 26, 2023

Last date to apply with late fee of Rs 5000

May 15, 2023

Application correction window

May 16 to 17, 2023

Hall ticket release date

May 20, 2023, onwards

AP ICET exam 

May 24, 2023 (09.00 AM to 11.30 AM) and

May 25, 2023 (03.00 PM to 05.30 PM)

AP ICET 2023 Registration- Direct Link (Available Now)

How to Apply for AP ICET 2023?

Candidates who fulfill the eligibility requirements can apply for the entrance exam on the official website. They can go through the below-mentioned steps to register till April 26, 2023-

Step 1: Go to the official website i.e. cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: On homepage, click on eligibility and payment link

Step 3: Enter asked details and pay the application + late fee

Step 4: Check payment status & fill out application form 

Step 5: Upload the relevant documents 

Step 6: Submit the application form

Step 7: Take a printout for future reference

