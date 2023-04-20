AP ICET 2023 Registration With Late Fee Starts Today, Check Exam Dates Here

AP ICET 2023 Registration: As per the official schedule, Sri Krishnadevaraya University, Anantapur has started the AP ICET registrations with a late fee today i.e. April 20, 2023. Candidates can fill out the application form on the official website i.e. cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. They are advised to register soon as the additional charges will increase after the deadline.

Candidates will have to pay Rs 1000+ registration fee to apply for AP ICET 2023. They must register before the last date i.e. April 26, 2023. Otherwise, the late fee shall increase to Rs 2000. The authorities will conduct the AP ICET exam 2023 on May 24 and 25, 2023.

AP ICET 2023 Important Dates

Candidates who are going to appear for the exam must be aware of the important dates for the entrance test. Check the schedule here.

Particulars Dates Deadline for applying with late fee of Rs 1000 April 26, 2023 Last date to apply with late fee of Rs 5000 May 15, 2023 Application correction window May 16 to 17, 2023 Hall ticket release date May 20, 2023, onwards AP ICET exam May 24, 2023 (09.00 AM to 11.30 AM) and May 25, 2023 (03.00 PM to 05.30 PM)

AP ICET 2023 Registration- Direct Link (Available Now)

How to Apply for AP ICET 2023?

Candidates who fulfill the eligibility requirements can apply for the entrance exam on the official website. They can go through the below-mentioned steps to register till April 26, 2023-

Step 1: Go to the official website i.e. cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: On homepage, click on eligibility and payment link

Step 3: Enter asked details and pay the application + late fee

Step 4: Check payment status & fill out application form

Step 5: Upload the relevant documents

Step 6: Submit the application form

Step 7: Take a printout for future reference

