Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

    MAH CET 2022 Application Dates Extended, Get Direct Link Here

    MAH CET 2022 Registrations and Applications for the MBA/MMS entrance examination have been extended. Students can submit applications until April 20, 2022. Check complete details here.

    Created On: Apr 8, 2022 13:45 IST
    Modified on: Apr 8, 2022 13:45 IST
    MAH CET MBA/MMS
    MAH CET MBA/MMS

    MAH CET 2022: MAH CET 2022 Registrations and Applications for the MBA/MMS entrance examination have been extended. According to the revised schedule, the last date for students to submit the MAH CET 2022 Registrations and Applications is April 20, 2022. 

    The exams will be conducted across the various exam centres in the state. To complete the MAH CET 2022 Registrations, students are required to visit the official website and enter the details in the registration link provided. 

    MAH CET 2022 MBA/MMS Registration link is available on the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org. Candidates yet to register for MAH CET MBS/MMS 2022 can also complete the registrations through the direct link provided below.

    MAH CET 2022 Registration Notification

    MAH CET 2022 Registrations

    Steps to complete MAH CET 2022

    Maharashtra CET 2022 Registration link for the MBA/MMS programmes are conducted in online mode. Candidates can complete the registration process by visiting the official website or following the steps provided below. 

    Step 1: Visit the MAH CET official website or click on the direct link provided here

    Step 2: Click on the MAH CET MBA/MMS section given on the homepage

    Step 3: Click on the MAH CET 2022 Registration link provided on the website

    Step 4: Login using the Registration login to fill the MAH CET 2022 application form

    Step 5: Submit the applications fee through the link provided

    Step 6: Download the filled application form and click on the final submission

    Also Read: Madras High Court Upholds 7.5% Reservation For Government School Students in Medical Colleges of Tamil Nadu

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Register for Education News
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification

    Related Stories