MAH CET 2022 Application Dates Extended, Get Direct Link Here

MAH CET 2022: MAH CET 2022 Registrations and Applications for the MBA/MMS entrance examination have been extended. According to the revised schedule, the last date for students to submit the MAH CET 2022 Registrations and Applications is April 20, 2022.

The exams will be conducted across the various exam centres in the state. To complete the MAH CET 2022 Registrations, students are required to visit the official website and enter the details in the registration link provided.

MAH CET 2022 MBA/MMS Registration link is available on the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org. Candidates yet to register for MAH CET MBS/MMS 2022 can also complete the registrations through the direct link provided below.

MAH CET 2022 Registration Notification

MAH CET 2022 Registrations

Steps to complete MAH CET 2022

Maharashtra CET 2022 Registration link for the MBA/MMS programmes are conducted in online mode. Candidates can complete the registration process by visiting the official website or following the steps provided below.

Step 1: Visit the MAH CET official website or click on the direct link provided here

Step 2: Click on the MAH CET MBA/MMS section given on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the MAH CET 2022 Registration link provided on the website

Step 4: Login using the Registration login to fill the MAH CET 2022 application form

Step 5: Submit the applications fee through the link provided

Step 6: Download the filled application form and click on the final submission

