MAH MBA CET 2023: Registrations to Close on March 4, Apply at cetcell.mahacet.org

MAH MBA CET 2023 Registration: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell will close the MAH MBA CET 2023 application window tomorrow - March 4, 2023. All those candidates eligible to apply for the MAH MBA CET 2023 exams can complete the CET applications through the link available on the official website.

The registrations for the MAH MBA CET 2023 exams began on February 23, 2023. Candidates who have qualified their graduate programmes from a recognised institution and those in the final year of their graduate are eligible to apply for the MAH MBA CET 2023 exams.

The MAH MBA CET 2023 registration and application link is available on the official website - mbacet2023.mahacet.org. Candidates eligible can also click on the direct link given here to complete the MAH MBA CET 2023 registration and application process.

MAH MBA CET 2023 Registrations - Click Here

Steps to register for MAH MBA CET 2023

The Maharashtra CET 2023 MBA Entrance exam registration and application link is available on the official website of CET Cell Maharashtra. Interested candidates can complete the registrations through the link available here.

Step 1: Visit the Maharashtra CET official website

Step 2: Click on the 2023 Admission portal

Step 3: Click on the MBA CET section

Step 4: Complete the registrations through the link given

Step 5: Enter the details in the login link to fill up the MAH MBA CET 2023 applications

Step 6: Complete the application fee submission

According to the dates available the MAH MBA CET 2023 entrance exams are scheduled to be conducted on March 18 and 19, 2023. Further schedule after the MAH MCA CET 2023 registrations conclude will be provided on the official website soon.

