Maharashtra 11th Admissions 2022: FYJC option form Last date today, Apply at 11thadmission.org.in

FYJC Admission Applications: Maharashtra School Education and Sports Department will close the applications for students to fill the FYJC Option Form Part 2 today. Candidates eligible to apply for the Class 11 Maharashtra Admissions can visit the official admission portal to complete the application process as per the region of their choice.

The applications are available on the official website - 11admission.org.in. According to the schedule students can also complete the Part 1 applications. Candidates must make sure that they enter all the information as per requirement and upload the documents as mentioned.

Maharashtra FYJC Admissions Schedule

According to the schedule the Data Processing for CAP Allotment and the approval to bifocal admissions by the district Vocational office will be conducted from August 10 to 11, 2022. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to complete the registrations for the FYJC admissions.

Maharashtra 11th Admissions Registrations

Maharashtra FYJC Admissions 2022 Steps to fill Option Form

Candidates can fill the Option Form Part 2 by visiting the official website of Maharashtra FYJC Admissions and clicking on the Region.

After selecting the region candidates can go ahead and login through the login link provided

The FYJC Admission Application will be displayed. Enter all the details in the application link provided and upload all necessary documents

Click on the final submission tab and download a copy for further reference

The Seat Allotment list for the Option Form Part 2 will be released on August 12, 2022. Candidates allotted seats will have to complete the further admission procedures until August 17, 2022.

