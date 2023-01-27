Maharashtra HSC 2023 Admit Card Today, Download at mahahsscboard.in

Maharashtra Board 12th Admit Card: The Maharashtra Board Class 12 Admit Card 2023 is expected to be released online today - January 27, 2023. The Maharashtra HSC 12th Admit Card will be available on the college login on the official website.

As per the circular released, the Maharashtra HSC Class 12 Admit Card will be available for download from 11 AM. Junior College and institution authorities are required to download the Maharashtra 12th Admit Card from the official portal and provide them to the students.

Maharashtra Board 10th and 12th Exam 2023 will be conducted from February 21 to March 20, 2023. The Maharashtra Board 12th Admit Card is a mandatory document to be carried by students to the exam centre.

Maharashtra Board 12th Exam Admit Card will be available on the official website - mahahsscboard.in. A direct link for downloading the Maharashtra HSC Admit Card 2023 will also be available here.

Maharashtra HSSC 2023 Admit Card Official notification - Click Here

How to Download Maharashtra 12th Admit Card 2023

The link to download the Maharashtra 12th Admit Card will be available on the official website of Maharashtra Board. Follow the steps provided here to download the Maharashtra HSC Admit Card 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Maharashtra Board

Step 2: Click on the College login link

Step 3: Enter the Login Credentials in the admit card link

Step 4: Download the Maharashtra 12th Admit Card for reference

Details Mentioned on Maharashtra 12th Admit Card

The Maharashtra Board 12th Admit Card will contain the following details

Candidate Name and Roll Number

Name of Exam

Exam Centre Name and Address

Reporting Time

Exam Schedule

Instructions for candidates

Also Read: MHT CET 2023: Website Launched, Get Details at cetcell.mahacet.org