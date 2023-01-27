    Maharashtra HSC 2023 Admit Card Today, Download at mahahsscboard.in

    Maharashtra Board Class 12 Admit Card 2023 will be released at 11 AM today. The link for downloading the HSC Exam Admit Card will be available at mahahsscboard.in

    Updated: Jan 27, 2023 11:05 IST
    Maharashtra 12th Admit Card 2023
    Maharashtra 12th Admit Card 2023

    Maharashtra Board 12th Admit Card: The Maharashtra Board Class 12 Admit Card 2023 is expected to be released online today - January 27, 2023. The Maharashtra HSC 12th Admit Card will be available on the college login on the official website.

    As per the circular released, the Maharashtra HSC Class 12 Admit Card will be available for download from 11 AM. Junior College and institution authorities are required to download the Maharashtra 12th Admit Card from the official portal and provide them to the students. 

    Maharashtra Board 10th and 12th Exam 2023 will be conducted from February 21 to March 20, 2023. The Maharashtra Board 12th Admit Card is a mandatory document to be carried by students to the exam centre. 

    Maharashtra Board 12th Exam Admit Card will be available on the official website - mahahsscboard.in. A direct link for downloading the Maharashtra HSC Admit Card 2023 will also be available here. 

    Maharashtra HSSC 2023 Admit Card Official notification - Click Here

    How to Download Maharashtra 12th Admit Card 2023

    The link to download the Maharashtra 12th Admit Card will be available on the official website of Maharashtra Board. Follow the steps provided here to download the Maharashtra HSC Admit Card 2023.

    Step 1: Visit the official website of Maharashtra Board

    Step 2: Click on the College login link

    Step 3: Enter the Login Credentials in the admit card link

    Step 4: Download the Maharashtra 12th Admit Card for reference

    Details Mentioned on Maharashtra 12th Admit Card

    The Maharashtra Board 12th Admit Card will contain the following details

    • Candidate Name and Roll Number
    • Name of Exam
    • Exam Centre Name and Address
    • Reporting Time 
    • Exam Schedule
    • Instructions for candidates

    Also Read: MHT CET 2023: Website Launched, Get Details at cetcell.mahacet.org

    REGISTER FOR RESULTS UPDATES
    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification

    Related Stories