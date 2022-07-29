Maharashtra MHT CET Admit Card 2022 (OUT): MHT CET PCB Hall Tickets Released at cetcell.mahacet.org

Maharashtra MHT CET Admit Card 2022 (OUT): The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has officially released the MHT CET 2022 Admit Cards for the PCB Group candidates. As per the latest update, the Maharashtra CET 2022 Hall Tickets have been released for the candidates who are registered for the exam under PCB/Physics-Chemistry-Biology Group. Such candidates can MHT CET hall ticket for the PCB group online by visiting the official portal - cetcell.mahacet.org. Alternatively, a direct link to access and download MHT CET PCB Admit Card 2022 is also placed below, using which candidates can easily access and download their hall tickets:

MHT CET 2022 for PCB Group from 12th to 20th August

As per the exam schedule released by the State CET Cell, Maharashtra; the MHT CET 2022 Exam for PCG Group candidates will be held from 12th to 20th August 2022. The exam will be held for admission to professional courses in Pharmacy and Agricultural Education programmes offered by institutes within Maharashtra State. The MHT CET PCG Group Admit Card issued today contains important details about the candidate appearing for the exam as well as the exam itself. The hall ticket contains relevant details including exam date, time, roll number, personal details, instructions etc. If candidates have issues with their MHT CET hall ticket 2022 details, the authorities will provide them with an undertaking form to fill out.

How to Download MHT CET PCB Group Admit Card 2022?

Like it is done for other Maharashtra CET 2022 Exams, the admit cards for PCB / Physics-Chemistry-Biology Group candidates have also been released online by the exam authority. On the CET homepage, locate and click on the link for MHT CET admit card 2022 download. On the next page, you will be presented with a login screen with input fields for Application Number and Password. Enter these details and submit them on the website to generate MHT CET Admit Card 2022 for PCG Group on the screen. After checking all the details on the hall ticket, please download a softcopy PDF or take a printout of the admit card for future reference. In case of any errors, mistakes or discrepancies on the MHT CET Admit Card 2022, candidates need to reach out to the State CET Cell and inform them about the same at the earliest.

