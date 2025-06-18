Maharashtra Permits Schools to Choose Third Language Alternative After Hindi

The Maharashtra government has reversed its decision to make Hindi a mandatory subject in schools following strong criticism. Now, students in Classes 1 to 5 studying in English and Marathi-medium schools can choose another Indian language instead of Hindi as their third language.

According to the updated rules, if at least 20 students in a class choose the same language other than Hindi, the school will get a dedicated teacher for that subject. If fewer than 20 students make the request, the subject will be taught online.

This new rule comes from the State Curriculum Framework for School Education 2024. It clearly states that while Hindi is usually the third language, students have the freedom to learn a different Indian language if they wish.