Maharashtra School Exam Results by 30th April, Summer Vacations from 2nd May, New Session from 13th June

    Maharashtra School Exam Results 2022 by 30th April: Schools across Maharashtra have been instructed to complete the annual school-level exams and declare results for all classes by 30th April 2022. Following this, Maharashtra School Vacations will begin from 2nd May 2022 and new academic session will begin from 13th June 2022. Get Details Here.

    Maharashtra School Exam Results 2022 by 30th April: As the heatwave intensifies in parts of Maharashtra, the School Education Department of the Maharashtra Government has directed all schools to complete the annual exams and declare final results by 30th April 2022. As per the official order, Maharashtra School Vacations for the Summer Vacations will begin from 2nd May 2022 onwards. The summer vacations will be applicable to all students from the state who have appeared for the Class 1 to 9 and Class 11 annual exams.

    Summer Vacation until 12th June

    According to the official notification issued by the Maharashtra School Education Department, all schools in the state have been directed to complete evaluation work for the annual exams for Class 1 to 9 and 11 students at the earliest and declare results by 30th April 2022. Following this, the summer vacation will begin for students on 2nd May and will continue until 12th June 2022. Thereafter, the new academic session for these students will begin from 13th June 2022 onwards. However, in the light of the intense heatwave, schools falling in Vidarbha region have been given relaxation in the start date for the new academic session and they will commence classes on 27th June 2022.

    Maharashtra SSC, HSC Result 2022 in May, June

    Prior to this, Maharashtra Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) successfully conducted the Maharashtra SSC Exam 2022 for Class 10 students and Maharashtra HSC Exam 2022 for Class 12 students in March – April 2022. With the exams completed, students are now expected MSBSHSE 10th and 12th Results 2022 soon. Although the exact date for Maharashtra SSC and HSC Result 2022 has not been announced, the state board has hinted that the results may be out by May – June 2022. To avoid falling for rumours and speculative information, students are advised to stay tuned to the official website or follow maharashtra10.jagranjosh.com and maharashtra12.jagranjosh.com for the latest updates.

