MBBS Courses, More Electives in UG, PG Based on NEP 2020 at IIT Kharagpur

MBBS Programme at IIT Kharagpur: Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur has announced the launch of its new MBBS course which will be under the BC Roy Institute of Medical Science and Technology. The launch of the MBBS programme is in line with the National Education Policy 2020.

Along with the MBBS programme, the institute is also offering a dual degree programme in which students will be able to pursue B.Tech and M.Tech courses simultaneously. The institute will start a four-year bachelor’s degree programme in Science. Students will be allowed to choose subjects from the UG and PG curricula at the institute. The choice of electives has been broadened and interdisciplinary dual degree programmes are also introduced at the institution.

The undergraduate courses offered by the institute earlier used to include a summer internship of eight weeks which can now be extended to a research internship of eight months. Along with this provision has also been arranged for internship in PG courses.

NEP's inclusion in academic curriculum will generate more employment based on entrepreneurship model of being an employer than an employee said @tewari_virendra Director @IITKgp in a Press Conference on Strategic Implementation Initiatives undertaken by the institute on #NEP2020 pic.twitter.com/jz15VxjqQM — IIT Kharagpur🇮🇳 #StaySafe (@IITKgp) July 24, 2023

IIT Kharagpur Director VK Tewari when speaking to the media stated that the NEP’s inclusion in the academic curriculum will generate more employment based on the entrepreneurship model of being an employer than an employee. He further added that with the multiple exit-entry policies, students can take a break from their respective courses to gain industry experience and return to continue their academic curriculum.

With multiple entry/exit policy,any student can take a break from their respective courses to gain industry experience & come back to complete the curriculum



Read@https://t.co/eiaH7AacrT



Watch@https://t.co/hRj78Pqmmh@EduMinOfIndia @dpradhanbjp @Drsubhassarkar @PMOIndia — IIT Kharagpur🇮🇳 #StaySafe (@IITKgp) July 24, 2023

IIT Kharagpur has also set up an international student office with the aim to increase the admission of international students to the institution.

