  1. Home
  2. News
  3. MBBS Courses, More Electives in UG, PG Based on NEP 2020 at IIT Kharagpur

MBBS Courses, More Electives in UG, PG Based on NEP 2020 at IIT Kharagpur

IIT Kharagpur to introduce MBBS courses based on NEP 2020. Course to be introduced under the BC Roy Institute of Medical Science and Technology. Check complete details here. 

jagran josh
Updated: Jul 27, 2023 13:13 IST
IIT Kharagpur to introduce MBBS programme
IIT Kharagpur to introduce MBBS programme

MBBS Programme at IIT Kharagpur: Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur has announced the launch of its new MBBS course which will be under the BC Roy Institute of Medical Science and Technology. The launch of the MBBS programme is in line with the National Education Policy 2020.

Along with the MBBS programme, the institute is also offering a dual degree programme in which students will be able to pursue B.Tech and M.Tech courses simultaneously. The institute will start a four-year bachelor’s degree programme in Science. Students will be allowed to choose subjects from the UG and PG curricula at the institute. The choice of electives has been broadened and interdisciplinary dual degree programmes are also introduced at the institution. 

The undergraduate courses offered by the institute earlier used to include a summer internship of eight weeks which can now be extended to a research internship of eight months. Along with this provision has also been arranged for internship in PG courses. 

IIT Kharagpur Director VK Tewari when speaking to the media stated that the NEP’s inclusion in the academic curriculum will generate more employment based on the entrepreneurship model of being an employer than an employee. He further added that with the multiple exit-entry policies, students can take a break from their respective courses to gain industry experience and return to continue their academic curriculum.

IIT Kharagpur has also set up an international student office with the aim to increase the admission of international students to the institution.

Also Read: Andhra Pradesh NEET counselling registration 2023 deadline extended, check date and time here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Related Stories

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023