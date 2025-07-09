MCC NEET UG Counselling Registration Soon at mcc.nic.in, Check Important Dates, Window Link Here

MCC NEET UG 2025 Registration: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is expected to start the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG 2025) Counselling Registrations soon. The official website to register online is mcc.nic.in. The applications will begin for MBBS, BDS, and other allied medical course admissions.
MCC NEET UG 2025 Key Highlights
Check the important details related to MCC NEET UG 2025 here:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Exam name
|
National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG)
|
Board name
|
Medical Counselling Committee (MCC)
|
Conducting body
|
National Testing Agency (NTA)
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
mcc.nic.in
|
Result date
|
June 14, 2025
|
Stream
|
Medical
|
Course
|
MBBS
BDS
|
Level
|
Undergraduate
|
Counselling rounds
|
Round 1
Round 2
Round 3
Stray Vacancy Round
How to Apply for MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025 Online?
The following steps can be followed by the aspirants who are seeking admission in MBBS, BDS, and other medical courses under MCC:
- Visit the official website at mcc.nic.in
- On the homepage, click on the ‘UG Medical’ tab
- In the redirected page, press on the 2025 registration link
- In the log in window, enter your personal and academic details and create an account
- Visit the login window and use your details to enter your account just created
- Head to the application form and provide your details
- Pay the required fee online
- Press ‘Submit’
- Check and download the application form for reference
Students are advised to fill the form very carefully as the expectations to edit the form later are slim and the personal details must be correct for further contact from the board.
