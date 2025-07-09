Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
MCC NEET UG Counselling Registration Soon at mcc.nic.in, Check Important Dates, Window Link Here

MCC NEET UG 2025 Registration soon: MCC will start the NEET UG 2025 Counselling Registrations soon on the official website at mcc.nic.in. Candidates seeking admissions in medical courses can apply online using their NEET UG 2025 scores.

Laavanya Negi
ByLaavanya Negi
Jul 9, 2025, 16:29 IST
MCC NEET UG counselling registration soon.
MCC NEET UG 2025 Registration: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is expected to start the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG 2025) Counselling Registrations soon. The official website to register online is mcc.nic.in. The applications will begin for MBBS, BDS, and other allied medical course admissions. 

MCC NEET UG 2025 Key Highlights 

Check the important details related to MCC NEET UG 2025 here:

Overview 

Details 

Exam name 

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG)

Board name 

Medical Counselling Committee (MCC)

Conducting body

National Testing Agency (NTA)

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

mcc.nic.in

Result date 

June 14, 2025

Stream 

Medical 

Course 

MBBS

BDS

Level

Undergraduate

Counselling rounds 

Round 1

Round 2

Round 3

Stray Vacancy Round

How to Apply for MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025 Online?

The following steps can be followed by the aspirants who are seeking admission in MBBS, BDS, and other medical courses under MCC:

  1. Visit the official website at mcc.nic.in
  2. On the homepage, click on the ‘UG Medical’ tab
  3. In the redirected page, press on the 2025 registration link
  4. In the log in window, enter your personal and academic details and create an account
  5. Visit the login window and use your details to enter your account just created
  6. Head to the application form and provide your details 
  7. Pay the required fee online
  8. Press ‘Submit’
  9. Check and download the application form for reference

Students are advised to fill the form very carefully as the expectations to edit the form later are slim and the personal details must be correct for further contact from the board. 

