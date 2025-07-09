MCC NEET UG Counselling Registration Soon at mcc.nic.in, Check Important Dates, Window Link Here

MCC NEET UG 2025 Registration: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is expected to start the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG 2025) Counselling Registrations soon. The official website to register online is mcc.nic.in. The applications will begin for MBBS, BDS, and other allied medical course admissions.

MCC NEET UG 2025 Key Highlights

Check the important details related to MCC NEET UG 2025 here: