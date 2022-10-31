MHT CET 2022: CAP Round 2 Allotment Result Today at cetcell.mahacet.org, Get Direct Link Here

MHT CET CAP Round 2: According to the schedule available, Maharashtra State CET Cell will be releasing the MHT CET 2022 CAP Round 2 provisional allotment results on the official website today - October 31, 2022. Candidates will be able to check the MHT CET CAP Round 2 Seat Allotment Results through the candidate login link provided on the official website.

To check the MHT CET 2022 CAP Round 2 Allotment Results candidates are required to visit the official website and enter the CET Application Number and Password in the candidate login link provided.

How to check the MHT CET CAP Round 2 Allotment Results 2022

The MHT CET CAP round 2 Allotment Results will be available on the official website of the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell. To download the allotment result, candidates need to visit the official website and login through the candidate login link provided. Candidates can also follow the steps provided here to check the MHT CET CAP Round 2 Allotment Result.

Step 1: Visit the Maharashtra CET Cell official website

Step 2: Click on the CAP Portal for Counselling

Step 3: Click on the MHT CET B.E/ B.Tech link

Step 4: Click on the Candidate login link and enter the CET login ID and Password

Step 5: The MHT CET CAP Round 2 allotment result will be displayed

Step 6: Download the CAP Round 2 Allotment Result for further reference

Details mentioned on the MHT CET CAP Round 2 Allotment Result

The Maharashtra CET CAP Round 2 Allotment Result will be made available on the official website of Maharashtra CET Cell. The CAP Allotment Result will contain the candidates details along with the allotment details. Candidates when checking the CAP 2022 allotment results must make sure that they check through the details provided on the allotment result. The MHT CET CAP round 2 Allotment Result is announced based on the choices entered by students in the allotment choice-filling process.

MHT CET CAP Round 2 Schedule

According to the MHT CET Counselling Schedule 2022, the CAP round 2 allotment result will be released on October 31, 2022. Candidates who are offered seats in the second round allotment process can complete accepting the allotment by logging in through the link given between November 1 to 3, 2022.

Those allotted seats are required to report to the allotted institution and confirm their admissions by submitting the required documents and admission fee until November 3, 2022. After the admission princess against the second round allotment is conducted the Provisional Vacant seats for CAP round 3 will be displayed on November 4, 2022.

