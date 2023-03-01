    MHT CET 5 Year LLB Registrations Commence at cetcell.mahacet.org, Get Direct Link Here

    Maharashtra CET 5-year LLB programme registration and application process begin. Students eligible to apply can visit the official website of Maharashtra State CET Cell and complete the registration and application process. 

    Updated: Mar 1, 2023
    MHT CET 2023 5 Year LLB Registrations: Maharashtra State CET Cell will begin the MHT CET 5-year LLB Registration process today. Candidates who have qualified the HSC exams and those appearing for the board exams in 2023 can apply for the MHT CET 5-year LLB programme. 

    As per the date available, the last date for students to complete the registration and application process is March 11, 2023. Maharashtra CET % year LLB entrance exam will be conducted on April 2, 2023. 

    The Maharashtra CET 5-year LLB entrance exam registration link is available on the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org. Candidates can also complete the MHT CET 5-year LLB entrance registrations through the direct link provided here.

    MHT CET 5 year LLB Registrations - Click Here

    MHT CET 2023 Eligibility for 5-Year LLB

    • Candidates must have qualified their class 12 exams from Arts/ Commerce or Science streams from a recognised board or institute
    • Students who have completed the Graduation/ Postgraduate programme are not eligible to apply.
    • Candidates from Maharashtra must mention their category in case of reservations - (SC/ST/OBC/VJ/DT-NT(A)/NT(B)/NT(C)/NT(D)/SBC) with a valid certificate. 

    MHT CET 2023 5 year LLB Registrations

    The MHT CET 5-Year LLB Registration link is now available on the official website. Candidates eligible to apply for the 5-year LLB programme can check here registration and application steps.

    Step 1: Visit the MHT CET 2023 official website

    Step 2: Click on the 5-year LLB section

    Step 3: Click on New Registration and read through the instructions given

    Step 4: Click on Proceed and enter the required details in the registration link

    Step 5: Use the login credentials to fill in the 5-year LLB application form

    Step 6: Submit the MHT CET 2023 application form and submit the application fee

    Step 7: Click on the Final Submission link

