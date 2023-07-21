MHT CET LLB 3-year Counselling CAP Registration 2023 last date extended, apply till July 27

MHT CET LLB 3-year Counselling Registration 2023: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has extended the last date for MAH CET 3-year LLB CAP registration. Candidates can now register for Maharashtra CET 3-year LLB counselling at llb3cap23.mahacet.org till July 27, 2023. As per the revised schedule, the MAH CET llb registration for Non-Resident Indian (NRI), Overseas Citizen of India (OCI), Person of Indian Origin (PIO), Foreign Nationals and Children of Indian Workers in Gulf Countries (CIWGC) candidates has been extended until July 31, 2023.

The extension of registration dates aims to ensure that all candidates get sufficient time to complete their applications and participate in the MHT CET counselling process. The timely completion of the e-scrutiny process is essential to validate the authenticity of the uploaded documents and ensure a smooth counselling process.

MAH CET 3-year LLB 2023 Dates (Revised)

Candidates can go through the table to know the revised dates for counselling registration of Maharashtra CET 3-year LLB:

Events Dates Last date of registration for MS, OMS candidates July 27, 2023 Last date of registration for NRI, OCI, PIO, FNS and CIWGC July 31, 2023 E-scrutiny by e-verification team July 30, 2023 E-scrutiny by expert committee (NRI, OCI, PIO, FNS and CIWGC) August 4, 2023

How to register for MAH LLB-3 Year CET 2023 Counselling?

The registration link for the counselling process is available online. Candidates can go through the steps to know how to register for Maharashtra LLB-3 Year CET counselling:

Step 1: Go to the official website: llb3cap23.mahacet.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the LLB section

Step 3: Now, click on new registration and enter asked details

Step 4: Login and fill out the MAH 3-LLB counselling application form, allotment details

Step 5: Pay the application fee and click on the final submission link

Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout of the form

