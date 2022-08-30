MHT CET Result 2022 (Date and Time): Know When will MHT CET Result, Answer Key Release at cetcell.mahacet.org

MHT CET Result 2022 (Date and Time): As per the recent updates, the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) Cell has announced the MHT CET 2022 result and answer key dates. As per the released date of MHT CET, the CET Cell will declare the MHT CET result on or before 15th September. The MHT CET candidates’ response sheets and answer key will be made available from 1st September 2022.

They will be able to check their MHT CET result 2022 in online mode from the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org. Candidates will need to login by using their application form number and date of birth to check the MHT CET result 2022. The scores can be calculated with the help of MHT CET answer key and candidates can check the institutions that will accept their MHT CET 2022 scores for admission.

MHT CET 2022 Date

Events Date Release of MHT CET Answer Key, Question Paper 1st September 2022 Submission of objections regarding questions, if any through candidate Login 2nd to 4th September 2022 MHT CET Result On or Before 15th September 2022

MHT CET Result 2022 Date Confirmed

As per the notice released, the Maharashtra CET result 2022 will be declared on or before 15th September in online mode. The MHT CET result 2022 will be released along with the scorecard. Candidates will be able to check and download their MHT CET scorecard 2022 from the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org. They will have to use the required login credentials to download the Maharashtra CET 2022 result.

It is expected that the MHT CET exam result will be released along with the re-exam result. The MHT CET 2022 re-exam for Physics, Chemistry, Biology (PCB) and Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM) categories was held on 29th August for candidates who missed the exam due to technical issues including server failure and heavy rain in the state.

MHT CET Answer Key 2022 Release Date

The answer key of MHT CET 2022 will be released on 1st September 2022 as per the schedule. The question paper, candidates' response and the correct answer key in candidate login will also be released in online mode. They will have to download MHT CET answer key 2022 from the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org. Candidates note that after the answer key is released, they will be given the facility to raise objections.

The candidates can challenge the MHT CET answer key or raise queries regarding the questions if any from 2nd to 4th September 2022. They will be able to raise queries through their candidate login as mentioned in the schedule. They can submit the grievances up to 5 pm and no more queries will be accepted after that.

