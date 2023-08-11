MP NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 1 Seat Allotment Today; Download Here

MP NEET PG Counselling 2023: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME) is going to publish the NEET PG seat allotment results today: August 11, 2023. Candidates who wish to take admission to MD, MS, and MDS programmes in state medical, or dental colleges must check out the results at dme.mponline.gov.in. They have to download their seat allotment orders from the login window.

As per the MP NEET PG Counselling 2023 schedule, shortlisted candidates must report to the allotted institute or submit a willingness to upgrade to the second round between August 12 and 18, 2023. Get the direct link to check the results here.

MP NEET Counselling 2023 Result- Direct Link (Available Today)

The direct link to check the results is given below:

MP NEET PG Seat Allotment PDF Click Here

How to Check MP NEET PG Counselling 2023 Result?

Candidates can follow the below steps to check seat allotment:

Step 1: Go to the official website: mcc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the NEET PG seat allotment result link

Step 3: Submit the registration number and password

Step 4: The MCC NEET PG counselling 2023 result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the PDF for future references

Documents Required for MP NEET PG Counselling 2023

Chcek out the necessary documents below:

NEET PG 2023 scorecard Allotment letter Application form printout Graduation mark sheet and certificate Internship completion certificate Passport size photograph Photo ID Class 10 certificate Domicile certificate Category certificate (if applicable) EWS certificate (if applicable) PwD certificate (if applicable)

