  1. Home
  2. News
  3. MP NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 1 Seat Allotment Today; Download Here

MP NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 1 Seat Allotment Today; Download Here

MP NEET PG Counselling 2023: The Directorate of Medical Education, Madhya Pradesh will release the NEET PG seat allotment results for round 1 today. Candidates can check the results on the DME website and report to their allotted institutes or submit their willingness to upgrade to the second round.

jagran josh
Updated: Aug 11, 2023 11:45 IST
MP NEET PG Counselling 2023
MP NEET PG Counselling 2023

MP NEET PG Counselling 2023: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME) is going to publish the NEET PG seat allotment results today: August 11, 2023. Candidates who wish to take admission to MD, MS, and MDS programmes in state medical, or dental colleges must check out the results at dme.mponline.gov.in. They have to download their seat allotment orders from the login window. 

As per the MP NEET PG Counselling 2023 schedule, shortlisted candidates must report to the allotted institute or submit a willingness to upgrade to the second round between August 12 and 18, 2023. Get the direct link to check the results here.

MP NEET Counselling 2023 Result- Direct Link (Available Today)

The direct link to check the results is given below:

MP NEET PG Seat Allotment PDF

Click Here

How to Check MP NEET PG Counselling 2023 Result?

Candidates can follow the below steps to check seat allotment:

Step 1: Go to the official website: mcc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the NEET PG seat allotment result link

Step 3: Submit the registration number and password

Step 4: The MCC NEET PG counselling 2023 result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the PDF for future references

Documents Required for MP NEET PG Counselling 2023

Chcek out the necessary documents below:

NEET PG 2023 scorecard

Allotment letter

Application form printout

Graduation mark sheet and certificate

Internship completion certificate

Passport size photograph

Photo ID

Class 10 certificate 

Domicile certificate

Category certificate  (if applicable)

EWS certificate  (if applicable)

PwD certificate (if applicable)

Also Read: Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2023 Registrations Extended Again, Check Cutoff Score, Steps to Register Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023