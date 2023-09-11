MP NEET UG Mop Up Round 2023 Choice Filling Window Closes Tomorrow, Fill MBBS, BDS options at dme.mponline.gov.in

MP NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Madhya Pradesh will end the choice-filling process for the MP National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) counselling mop up round tomorrow: September 12, 2023. Candidates can fill in their MP NEET choices for admission to MBBS and BDS programmes at the official website: dme.mponline.gov.in.

Once the choice-filling window closes, the MP NEET UG seat allotment result 2023 for mop up round will be released on September 15, 2023. Those who opted for upgradation and do not exercise fresh choice-filling will not be considered for allotment and shall remain admitted in previous medical college.

MP NEET MBBS/BDS Counselling 2023 Dates for Mop-Up Round

Those appearing for Madhya Pradesh MP NEET counselling must go through the table to know the mop-up round dates:

Events Dates Choice filling and locking by candidates September 9 to 12, 2023 MP seat allotment result mop-up round September 15, 2023 Reporting at allotted Medical/Dental college September 16 to 21, 2023

How to fill choices for MP UG Medical and Dental Counselling 2023?

Only registered candidates can fill in their choices for admission to MBBS/BDS in Madhya Pradesh medical and dental colleges. They can check the below-given steps to know how to fill their choices for MP NEET UG counselling:

Step 1: Go to the official website: dme.mponline.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, login with the NEET roll number and password

Step 3: Check the list of available medical colleges, seats and programmes

Step 4: Select and prioritise the preference of MBBS colleges and programmes

Step 5: Lock the preferred choices made before the deadline

Step 6: Save and take a printout of it for future reference

MP NEET UG Mop Up Round Seat Allotment Result 2023

As per the schedule released, the MP MBBS/BDS seat allotment result will be announced on September 12, 2023. After the release of the seat allotment list, candidates who have been allotted colleges have to report to complete the admission process from September 16 to 21, 2023. It is important to report to the respective allotted institutes with their requisite original documents, fees and documents.

