Bihar NEET UG Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2023 OUT, Download UGMAC Provisional List at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has released the seat allotment round 2 result today September 11, 2023. Candidates can check their UGMAC round 2 allotment list online at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. As per the scheduled date, they can download their Bihar NEET seat allotment order from September 11 to 14, 2023.

After the release Bihar UGMAC counselling result, document verification will be conducted for qualified candidates. The admission to MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BHMS, BUMS, BVSc & AH courses against the state quota seats will be allocated through Bihar NEET counselling 2023.

Bihar UGMAC Round 2 Counselling Dates

Candidates can go through the table to know the upcoming dates for BCECEB NEET UG second round counselling:

Events Dates Bihar NEET UG provisional seat allotment result for round 2 September 11, 2023 (OUT) Downloading of UGMAC allotment letter September 11 to 14, 2023 Document verification for MBBS/BDS admission September 12 to 14, 2023 Resign with forfeiture of security deposit September 15 to 16, 2023

How to check Bihar NEET UG Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2023?

Candidates can check the allotment results online at the official website. Go through the steps to know how to check for Bihar NEET UGMAC seat allotment result:

Step 1: Go to the official website: bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Click on second round provisional seat allotment order of UGMAC

Step 3: On the next window, login with the asked credentials

Step 4: BCECEB NEET UG allotment list will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and save it for future references

List of the documents required during Bihar NEET 2023 Counselling

Candidates have to carry the below-mentioned documents for verification. Check the list provided below:

NEET admit card

NEET result/scorecard

Passing certificate/mark sheet/admit card of Class 10 or equivalent exam

Passing certificate/mark sheet/admit card of Class 12 or equivalent exam

Residential certificate

Caste certificate (if applicable)

Six copies of the passport-sized photographs

Bihar UGMAC application form

Aadhaar Card

Disability certificate (if applicable)

