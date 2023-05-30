MPSOS 10th, 12th Timetable 2023 Released for Open School and RJN, Check Complete Schedule

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

MPSOS 10th, 12th timetable 2023: The Madhya Pradesh State Open School (MPSOS) has released the class 10th, 12th timetable for the June session. The MPSOS timetable 2023 is live on the official website i.e. mpsos.nic.in. Students can download the Ruk Jana Nahi and open school exam timetable 2023 available in PDF format.

According to the schedule, Ruk Jana Nahi exams begin on June 15 and continue till June 29, 2023. On the other hand, MPSOS Class 10, 12 exams 2023 will commence on June 15 and will conclude on July 6, 2023. Students can check out the exam dates for classes 5th, 8th, 10th, and 12th here.

MPSOS Exam Timetable 2023 Overview

Event Dates Class 10th RJN timetable June 15 to June 24 Class 12th RJN timetable June 15 to June 29 Class 10th Open School timetable June 15 to June 27 Class 12th Open School timetable June 15 to July 3 Class 8th exam timetable June 16 to June 24 Class 5th exam timetable June 16 to June 24

MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi Class 10, 12 Exam timetable 2023

Subject Class 10 Subject Class 12 Date Hindi physics; economics; animal husbandry, milk trade, poultry farming and fishery; element of science; history of indian art June, 15 English sociology; psychology; agriculture; humanities group; home science “kala-smuh”; drawing and designing; book keeping and accountancy June, 16 Science chemistry; history; business studies; elements of science and maths useful for agriculture; drawing and painting; home management nutrition and textile June, 17 Maths Maths; political science June, 19 Social Science Biology June, 20 Sanskrit Hindi June, 21 Urdu English June, 22 NSQF* subjects: IT and ITES; Prive Security; Beauty and Wellness; Electronics and Hardware; Retail; Apparels made UPS and home furnishing; Agriculture; Plumbing; Automotive Geography; crop production and horticulture; anatomy physiology and health; still life and design June, 23 Marathi; Gujarati; Punjabi; Sindhi; Painting; Computer; “Gayan-Vadan”; “Tabla-Pakhawaj” Informatics practices June, 24 Urdu; marathi June, 26 Sanskrit June, 27 NSQF subjects: beauty and wellness; retail; health care; agriculture; plumbering; physical education June, 28 Biotechnology; gayan-vadan; tabla-pakhawaj June, 29

MPSOS Class 10, 12 Open School timetable 2023

Class 10 Class 12 Date Science Hindi June, 15 Hindi Maths June, 16 English English June, 17 Maths Physics June, 19 Economics (For ITI Students) “Udyamit Rozgar Kaushal” June, 20 Social Science Chemistry June, 21 Business Studies Political science June, 22 Home Science Biology June, 23 Marathi Business Studies June, 24 Sanskrit Geography June 26 Hindi “Lkhankan” June, 27 Home science June, 28 Economics June, 29 Cutting, tailoring, and dressing material; “Ashulipi”; Computer hardware assembly and maintenance; “Khadya Sansadhan” June, 30 History July, 1 Sanskrit July, 3

