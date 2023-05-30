  1. Home
MPSOS 10th, 12th Timetable 2023 Released for Open School and RJN, Check Complete Schedule

MPSOS 10th, 12th timetable 2023 has been released for open school, and ruk nahi jana. Students can access the exam dates for classes 5th, 8th, 10th, and 12th. Check the complete schedule here.

jagran josh
Updated: May 30, 2023 19:00 IST
MPSOS 10th, 12th Timetable 2023 Released
MPSOS 10th, 12th Timetable 2023 Released
MPSOS 10th, 12th timetable 2023: The Madhya Pradesh State Open School (MPSOS) has released the class 10th, 12th timetable for the June session. The MPSOS timetable 2023 is live on the official website i.e. mpsos.nic.in. Students can download the  Ruk Jana Nahi and open school exam timetable 2023 available in PDF format.

According to the schedule, Ruk Jana Nahi exams begin on June 15 and continue till June 29, 2023. On the other hand, MPSOS Class 10, 12 exams 2023 will commence on June 15 and will conclude on July 6, 2023. Students can check out the exam dates for classes 5th, 8th, 10th, and 12th here.

MPSOS Exam Timetable 2023 Overview

Event

Dates

Class 10th RJN timetable

June 15 to June 24

Class 12th RJN timetable

June 15 to June 29

Class 10th Open School timetable

June 15 to June 27

Class 12th Open School timetable

June 15 to July 3

Class 8th exam timetable

June 16 to June 24

Class 5th exam timetable

June 16 to June 24

MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi Class 10, 12 Exam timetable 2023

Subject Class 10

Subject Class 12

Date

Hindi

physics; economics; animal husbandry, milk trade, poultry farming and fishery; element of science; history of indian art

June, 15

English

sociology; psychology; agriculture; humanities group; home science “kala-smuh”; drawing and designing; book keeping and accountancy

June, 16

Science

chemistry; history; business studies; elements of science and maths useful for agriculture; drawing and painting; home management nutrition and textile

June, 17

Maths

Maths; political science

June, 19

Social Science

Biology

June, 20

Sanskrit

Hindi

June, 21

Urdu

English

June, 22

NSQF* subjects: IT and ITES; Prive Security; Beauty and Wellness; Electronics and Hardware; Retail; Apparels made UPS and home furnishing; Agriculture; Plumbing; Automotive

Geography; crop production and horticulture; anatomy physiology and health; still life and design

June, 23

Marathi; Gujarati; Punjabi; Sindhi; Painting; Computer; “Gayan-Vadan”; “Tabla-Pakhawaj”

Informatics practices

June, 24
 

Urdu; marathi

June, 26
 

Sanskrit

June, 27
 

NSQF subjects: beauty and wellness; retail; health care; agriculture; plumbering; physical education

June, 28
 

Biotechnology; gayan-vadan; tabla-pakhawaj

June, 29

MPSOS Class 10, 12 Open School timetable 2023

Class 10

Class 12

Date

Science

Hindi

June, 15

Hindi

Maths

June, 16

English

English

June, 17

Maths

Physics

June, 19

Economics

(For ITI Students) “Udyamit Rozgar Kaushal”

June, 20

Social Science

Chemistry

June, 21

Business Studies

Political science

June, 22

Home Science

Biology

June, 23

Marathi

Business Studies

June, 24

Sanskrit

Geography

June 26

Hindi

“Lkhankan”

June, 27
 

Home science

June, 28
 

Economics

June, 29
 

Cutting, tailoring, and dressing material; “Ashulipi”; Computer hardware assembly and maintenance; “Khadya Sansadhan”

June, 30
 

History

July, 1
 

Sanskrit

July, 3

