MSBTE Diploma Result 2023 Declared, Download Maharashtra MSBTE summer 2nd, 4th, 6th sem marksheet at msbte.org.in

MSBTE Result 2023 OUT: MSBTE has released the Maharashtra Summer Diploma result online at msbte.org.in. To check and download MSBTE result marksheet, candidates have to use their enrollment number or seat number. Get direct download link here

Updated: Jun 30, 2023 12:57 IST
MSBTE Diploma Result 2023 OUT: The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) has declared the summer diploma result today. All those who appeared for the exam can check their MSBTE diploma summer result online at msbte.org.in. They have to use their enrollment number or seat number and captcha code to download their MSBTE  result 2023. The officials have announced the summer diploma results for Maharashtra Polytechnic 2nd, 4th and 6th semesters. 

MSBTE conducted the Diploma Polytechnic practical exams from May 7 to 14, 2023 followed by the theory exams from May 17 to June 6, 2023. MSBTE oversees more than 100 colleges that conduct diploma course exams every year, providing opportunities for technical education in the state. 

MSBTE Summer 2023 Diploma Results - Direct Link (Available Now) 

MSBTE Diploma Result 2023 Date 

Candidates can check the table below to know the date of announcement of result as well as practical and theory exam dates: 

Events 

Dates 

MSBTE Summer Diploma Result 

June 30, 2023

Maharashtra Diploma Polytechnic Theory exam 

May 17 to June 6, 2023

MSBTE Summer practical exam 

May 7 to 14, 2023

How to check MSBTE Diploma Summer Result 2023? 

The results of the Maharashtra Polytechnic Diploma Second, Fourth, and Sixth Semesters 2023 can be checked online. Students can go through the steps to know how to download MSBTE Diploma Summer marksheet below: 

Step 1: Go to the official website: msbte.org.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on Summer 2023 Diploma Results
Step 3: A new login window will appear on the screen
Step 4: Enter enrollment no. or seat no and captcha code
Step 5: Submit it, the marksheet of Maharashtra Polytechnic will appear on the screen 
Step 6: Download and take a printout for future references 

Can candidates apply for re-evaluation of MSBTE Summer Diploma Result 2023? 

As per the updates, the officials have provided the facility to apply for rechecking of the Maharashtra Polytechnic semester-wise result. Those who are not satisfied with their marks can request the officials for re-evaluation. They can recheck and recalculate their answer papers during the revaluation process. The examiners will reevaluate when the answer sheets are reevaluated, and based on that the final MSBTE results will be announced. 

MSBTE Result 2023 Grading System

The MSBTE follows a grading scheme for the diploma results 2023. The scheme includes the below-mentioned categories: 

Grades

Qualifying Marks 

First Class with Distinction

75% and above

First Class

60% and above 

Second Class

45% and above

Pass Class

40% and above 

