MSBTE Diploma Result 2023 Declared, Download Maharashtra MSBTE summer 2nd, 4th, 6th sem marksheet at msbte.org.in

MSBTE Diploma Result 2023 OUT: The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) has declared the summer diploma result today. All those who appeared for the exam can check their MSBTE diploma summer result online at msbte.org.in. They have to use their enrollment number or seat number and captcha code to download their MSBTE result 2023. The officials have announced the summer diploma results for Maharashtra Polytechnic 2nd, 4th and 6th semesters.
MSBTE conducted the Diploma Polytechnic practical exams from May 7 to 14, 2023 followed by the theory exams from May 17 to June 6, 2023. MSBTE oversees more than 100 colleges that conduct diploma course exams every year, providing opportunities for technical education in the state.
MSBTE Summer 2023 Diploma Results - Direct Link (Available Now)
MSBTE Diploma Result 2023 Date
Candidates can check the table below to know the date of announcement of result as well as practical and theory exam dates:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
MSBTE Summer Diploma Result
|
June 30, 2023
|
Maharashtra Diploma Polytechnic Theory exam
|
May 17 to June 6, 2023
|
MSBTE Summer practical exam
|
May 7 to 14, 2023
How to check MSBTE Diploma Summer Result 2023?
The results of the Maharashtra Polytechnic Diploma Second, Fourth, and Sixth Semesters 2023 can be checked online. Students can go through the steps to know how to download MSBTE Diploma Summer marksheet below:
Step 1: Go to the official website: msbte.org.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on Summer 2023 Diploma Results
Step 3: A new login window will appear on the screen
Step 4: Enter enrollment no. or seat no and captcha code
Step 5: Submit it, the marksheet of Maharashtra Polytechnic will appear on the screen
Step 6: Download and take a printout for future references
Can candidates apply for re-evaluation of MSBTE Summer Diploma Result 2023?
As per the updates, the officials have provided the facility to apply for rechecking of the Maharashtra Polytechnic semester-wise result. Those who are not satisfied with their marks can request the officials for re-evaluation. They can recheck and recalculate their answer papers during the revaluation process. The examiners will reevaluate when the answer sheets are reevaluated, and based on that the final MSBTE results will be announced.
MSBTE Result 2023 Grading System
The MSBTE follows a grading scheme for the diploma results 2023. The scheme includes the below-mentioned categories:
|
Grades
|
Qualifying Marks
|
First Class with Distinction
|
75% and above
|
First Class
|
60% and above
|
Second Class
|
45% and above
|
Pass Class
|
40% and above
