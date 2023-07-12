NATA 2023 Answer Key Released for Test 3; Get Direct Link Here

NATA 2023 Answer Key: The Council of Architecture (CoA) has released the phase 3 answer key for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA). Candidates can download the NATA answer key 2023 on the official website: nata.in by entering the login credentials: application number and captcha code.

CoA conducted NATA 2023 Phase 3 exam on July 9, 2023, as a computer-based test at various examination centres. The exam will assess the aptitude of the candidates and select the eligible ones for BArch admissions. It must be noted that no common counselling will be held and qualified candidates will have to apply to their preferred institutes.

NATA Test 3 Answer Key 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to access the answer key is mentioned below:

How to Download NATA 2023 Answer Key?

Check out the following steps to download the answer key:

Step 1: Visit the official website: nata.in

Step 2: Now, click on NATA test 3 answer key tab

Step 3: Enter the application number and password

Step 4: The answer key will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a printout for future reference

NATA 2023 Answer Key: Calculate Estimated Scores with Answer Key

Candidates can use the answer key to calculate their probable scores before the results are declared. To do this, they will need to compare their responses to the answer key and follow the official NATA 2023 marking scheme. The total score will be the probable score in NATA 2023. However, it is important to note that these scores will only be indicative.

The NATA 2023 response sheet will also be available soon. This will allow candidates to check their individual responses to the question paper. However, there is a fee of INR 3,000 to download the response sheet. The authorities will release the NATA 2023 result for the third test on July 17.

