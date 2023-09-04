NBU PG 2023 Registration Commences, Get Direct Link To Apply Here

NBU PG Admission 2023: The University of North Bengal has started the registrations for admission to its postgraduate courses for the academic session 2023-24 in online mode. Candidates who are eligible and interested in applying for the NBU PG admission 2023 can fill out the registration form through the official website - nbu.ac.in.
As per the given schedule, the last date to register is September 6, 2023, till 6 pm. The NBU admission 2023 is open for various courses including M.A./M.Sc./M.Com./M.Lib.I.Sc./LLM.) & B.Lib.I.Sc. Candidates are required to upload the necessary documents at the time of the registration.
Documents required for NBU PG registration 2023
Candidates are advised to keep the below-given documents ready with them for the NBU PG registration 2023.
- Colour Passport size Photograph
- Signature of the Candidate
- Age Certificate (Admit Card of Secondary/Madhyamik or Equivalent Examination)
- Caste Certificate issued by the appropriate authority
- PWD Certificate issued by the appropriate authority
- Aadhar card / PAN Card
- All Academic marksheets of Secondary, Higher Secondary or other Examination
How to register for NBU PG admission 2023 online?
Candidates can check the below-given steps to know how to register for NBU PG admissions 2023 online.
Step 1: Visit the official website - nbu.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the direct link to register for NBU PG 2023 available on the homepage
Step 3: A new login window will appear on the screen
Step 4: Enter all the details as asked
Step 5: Upload all the documents in the given format
Step 6: Download the application confirmation page for future use
