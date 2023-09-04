NBU PG 2023 Registration Commences, Get Direct Link To Apply Here

NBU PG Admission 2023: The University of North Bengal has started the registrations for admission to its postgraduate courses for the academic session 2023-24 in online mode. Candidates who are eligible and interested in applying for the NBU PG admission 2023 can fill out the registration form through the official website - nbu.ac.in.

As per the given schedule, the last date to register is September 6, 2023, till 6 pm. The NBU admission 2023 is open for various courses including M.A./M.Sc./M.Com./M.Lib.I.Sc./LLM.) & B.Lib.I.Sc. Candidates are required to upload the necessary documents at the time of the registration.

NBU PG Registrations 2023 - Direct Link (Click Here)

Documents required for NBU PG registration 2023

Candidates are advised to keep the below-given documents ready with them for the NBU PG registration 2023.

Colour Passport size Photograph

Signature of the Candidate

Age Certificate (Admit Card of Secondary/Madhyamik or Equivalent Examination)

Caste Certificate issued by the appropriate authority

PWD Certificate issued by the appropriate authority

Aadhar card / PAN Card

All Academic marksheets of Secondary, Higher Secondary or other Examination

How to register for NBU PG admission 2023 online?

Candidates can check the below-given steps to know how to register for NBU PG admissions 2023 online.

Step 1: Visit the official website - nbu.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link to register for NBU PG 2023 available on the homepage

Step 3: A new login window will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter all the details as asked

Step 5: Upload all the documents in the given format

Step 6: Download the application confirmation page for future use

