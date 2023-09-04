NBU PG 2023 Registration Commences, Get Direct Link To Apply Here

  1. Home
NBU PG Admission 2023: University of North Bengal has started the registrations for PG courses online. Candidates can fill out the registration form through the official website - nbu.ac.in. Check the details here.

Updated: Sep 4, 2023 18:12 IST
NBU PG Admission 2023: The University of North Bengal has started the registrations for admission to its postgraduate courses for the academic session 2023-24 in online mode. Candidates who are eligible and interested in applying for the NBU PG admission 2023 can fill out the registration form through the official website - nbu.ac.in. 

As per the given schedule, the last date to register is September 6, 2023, till 6 pm. The NBU admission 2023 is open for various courses including M.A./M.Sc./M.Com./M.Lib.I.Sc./LLM.) & B.Lib.I.Sc. Candidates are required to upload the necessary documents at the time of the registration.

NBU PG Registrations 2023 - Direct Link (Click Here)

Documents required for NBU PG registration 2023

Candidates are advised to keep the below-given documents ready with them for the NBU PG registration 2023. 

  • Colour Passport size Photograph
  • Signature of the Candidate
  • Age Certificate (Admit Card of Secondary/Madhyamik or Equivalent Examination)
  • Caste Certificate issued by the appropriate authority
  • PWD Certificate issued by the appropriate authority
  • Aadhar card / PAN Card
  • All Academic marksheets of Secondary, Higher Secondary or other Examination

How to register for NBU PG admission 2023 online?

Candidates can check the below-given steps to know how to register for NBU PG admissions 2023 online. 

Step 1: Visit the official website - nbu.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link to register for NBU PG 2023 available on the homepage

Step 3: A new login window will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter all the details as asked 

Step 5: Upload all the documents in the given format

Step 6: Download the application confirmation page for future use

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
