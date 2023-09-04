BHU UG Admission 2023 Mop-up Round Schedule Expected Soon, Check Eligibility Criteria and Fee Details Here

BHU UG Mop-up Round Schedule 2023: Banaras Hindu University (BHU) will soon release the counselling dates for the BHU UG mop-up round 2023 to fill out the vacant seats in undergraduate courses in online mode. Once the registration portal opens, interested and eligible candidates can register for the mop-up round through the official website - bhuonline.in.

As per the given details, candidates who wish to participate in the mop-up round need to pay Rs 1,000 only at the time of registration. However, those candidates who are registering for the first time on the BHU Counseling portal will have to pay the registration fee as per the admission registration rule of the university.

As per the official notification, candidates willing to participate in the Mop-up round are advised to familiarize themselves with the number of seats available in different courses and categories on the counselling portal before registration. The seats will be allotted according to merit and other prevailing rules of the University against the vacancies shown on the portal for the Mop-up round.

Check the official notice here

Who is eligible for the BHU UG Mop-up Round 2023?

Candidates who are interested in applying for the BHU UG mop-up round 2023 must fulfil the eligibility criteria given below:

Applicants who have not registered for the BHU counselling so far are eligible to apply

Candidates who registered for the BHU Counseling process but were not offered any seat during the regular round allotment

Those candidates who were offered seats but could not deposit the fee/ they could not fill their preference entries

And, those aspirant who have deposited the fee but got their admissions cancelled later

Also Read: AP NEET PG Revised Seat Allotment Result 2023 Out For Round 1, Get PDF Here

