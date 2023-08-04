NCET 2023 Exam City Intimation Slip Released; Admit Card to be Out Soon

NCET 2023 Exam City Intimation Slip: National Common Entrance Test, NCET exam city intimation slip has been issued. Candidates who are going to appear in the exam can download the slip from the official website: ncet.samarth.ac.in. They have to enter the application number and date of birth to access it.

The National Testing Agency will hold the National Common Entrance Test (NCET) 2023 on August 9, 2023. The exam will be conducted for admission to 4-Year Integrated Teacher Education Programs (ITEP) in selected Central/State Universities/Institutions, including IITs, NITs, RIEs, and Government Colleges for the Academic Session 2023–24. There will be approximately 16 thousand candidates.

NCET 2023 Exam City Intimation Slip

The direct link to download the slip is given below:

NCET Exam Intimation Slip Link Click Here

How to Download NCET 2023 Exam City Intimation Slip

Candidates can follow the below guide to access it:

Step 1: Visit the official website: ncet.samarth.ac.in

Step 2: Now, go to the candidate login tab

Step 3: Submit application no., password, and security pin

Step 4: The exam city slip will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a printout for future reference

NCET 2023 Exam City Intimation Slip NOT Admit Card

The Candidates must understand that this is not the Admit Card for NCET 2023. This is advance information for the allotment of the city where the examination centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates. The NCET 2023 Admit Card shall be issued later.



Whom to Contact if a Discrepancy Arises in Downloading the City Intimation Slip?

If there is any issue with respect to difficulty in downloading the city intimation slip or the admit card, the candidate may call NTA at 011-40759000 or send an e-mail to ncet@nta.ac.in.

