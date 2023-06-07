NCHM JEE Result 2023 Announced, Get Link to Download Scorecard Here

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

NCHM JEE Result 2023 Announced: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the results for NCHMCT JEE 2023. Candidates who appeared in the National Council of Hotel Management and Catering Technology Joint Entrance Examination can access the scorecard on the official website: nchmjee.nta.nic.in. They will have to enter the login credentials to download the results online.

As per the schedule, the exam was conducted on May 14, 2023. The authorities released the provisional answer key on May 22, 2023. Candidates were asked to raise objections against the answer key till May 24, 2023. After, the authorities declared the results today.

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

NCHM JEE Result 2023-Direct Link (Available Now)

NCHM JEE Result 2023: Steps to Download Scorecard

Candidates who appeared in the test can access the mark sheet on the official website. They can go through the following steps to download-

Step 1: Visit the official website: nchmjee.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on NCHM JEE 2023 scorecard link

Step 3: Enter the application number and DOB

Step 4: Submit the login credentials

Step 5: The NCHM JEE Result 2023 will appear on the screen

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

Step 6: Check and download the same

Step 7: Take multiple printouts for future reference

About NCHM JEE Exam

NCHM JEE is conducted for admission to undergraduate programmes in hospitality and hotel management. Those who took the exam can now access and get their scorecards. Candidates will be shortlisted for UG admission on the basis of scores obtained in NCHM JEE 2023 Results. Those who will qualify will be summoned for counselling process. Candidates are advised to keep a vigil on the official website for latest updates.

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

Also Read: JEE Advanced 2023 Provisional Answer Key Releasing on June 11, Steps to Access Here



