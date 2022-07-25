NEET 2022: Free coaching in Maharashtra for underprivileged students

NEET Free coaching: A group of Doctors and Medical students in Maharashtra are offering free NEET coaching to students from poor families and rural areas. The coaching falls under the Lift For Upliftment (LFU) project which began in 2015 helping over a hundred students from poor families to clear the NEET examinations.

Top coaching centres for NEET exams in Mumbai and Pune charge as much as Rs. 3 Lakh while LFU programme offers free coaching. Approximately 60 students enroll for the NEET UG exam coaching under LFU.

Lift For Upliftment (LFU) Project

Atul Dhakane, founder of the project stated that in 2015 when he was in the third year of his MBBS programme at JB Medical College in Pune, used to take time to teach biology at a coaching centre as part of an earning and learning scheme. It is here that he realized that students from poor backgrounds and those from tribal and rural areas cannot afford coaching.

Atul along with 15 other like minded initially started teaching students from rural areas who want to pursue medical education and started guiding them in a small classroom of a Pune Municipal Corporation-run school.

Free Medical Coaching sees successful results

Six students from the batch of 36 students passed the CET examinations in Maharashtra for medical and engineering courses. Most of the students were admitted to good colleges. In 2017 11 students who coached under the LFU project qualified the NEET 2017. Some of the students who qualified the exams were from poor families.

In July 2022 48 students appeared for the NEET Examinations. LFU has branched out to tribal areas in Maharashtra where a tutoring programme named Ulgulan started after the tribal uprising started by freedom fighter Bisra Munda. Tutors traveled to the Melghat region and conducted classes for the tribal students, however desired results did not come from the Melghat batch, Atul stated as the conditions were not favorable for preparations in 2019.

The students were then shifted to Pune in the next year and 16 students qualified the NEET 2022 examinations eight of whom secured admissions in government medical colleges.

