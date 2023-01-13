NEET 2022: NMC To Reopen Portal of PG Broad Specialty, Super Specialty For Students To Fill Data

NEET 2022: The National Medical Commission (NMC) issued a notice stating that the online portal for filling up the details of candidates who took admissions in NEET PG Broad Specialty and Super Speciality courses will be reopened from today - January 13, 2023. The last date to fill admission details in NEET PG Broad Specialty and Super Speciality online portal is January 17, 2023. NMC has also informed that it will not accept physical or manual data of the candidates.

All entries regarding NEET PG Broad Specialty and Super Speciality courses must be made online. All candidates have been requested to fill in the requisite data in within the stipulated time. Candidates can check the notification at the official website - nmc.org.in.

NEET PG Counselling 2022 for Special Stray Vacancy Round

Along with this, the NEET PG 2022 counselling special stray vacancy round for vacant seats and state counselling for state quota will conclude tomorrow, January 14, 2023, the notice mentioned. Candidates can report to the allotted colleges by tomorrow - January 14. Earlier, the MCC released the final seat allotment result for the special stray vacancy round of the NEET PG counselling 2022. Those who applied for NEET PG counselling 2022 special stray vacancy round can check their final result PDF at - mcc.nic.in.

NEET PG 2023 MBBS Internship

As per the media reports, it is expected that the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare will extend the MBBS internship cut-off date to June 30, 2023. However, an official notification is still awaited. The date for the internship cut-off was set to March 31. Many candidates requested authorities to extend the dates as over 75% of the interns will not be eligible to appear in NEET PG 2023.

As of now, the NEET PG entrance exam 2023 is scheduled for March 5. The Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) had also sought an extension of the MBBS internship cut-off date, saying the current decision has far-reaching consequences and has left many students.

