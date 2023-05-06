NEET 2023 Postponed in Manipur Due to Violence, NTA to Announce Revised Exam Dates Soon

NEET 2023 Postponed in Manipur: As per the latest updates, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has postponed the NEET UG 2023 exam in Manipur. The exam was scheduled to be held tomorrow- May 7, 2023, across various states. Now, it has been deferred in view of the violence and deteriorating law and order situation in the state. The authorities will announce the revised dates for Manipur candidates soon.

The official tweet of ANI reads, “From our state, 8751 students will not be present in the exam...We requested the NEET authority to postpone the exam, & now it has been postponed. The next date will be announced soon: Union Minister Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh (BJP MP from Manipur) on Manipur violence.”

Check Out Official Tweet Here

#WATCH | Delhi: From our state, 8751 students will not be present in the exam...We requested the NEET authority to postpone the exam, & now it has been postponed. The next date will be announced soon: Union Minister Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh (BJP MP from Manipur) on Manipur… pic.twitter.com/dGwBSaomZS — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2023

Previously, MoS Education Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh wrote to NTA (National Testing Agency), requesting them to "explore the possibility of rescheduling" the exam, due to the situation in Manipur.

NEET 2023 Revised Dates

NTA has postponed the NEET UG 2023 exam date for Manipur candidates. However, no revised schedule has been released by the authorities yet. It must be noted that fresh admit cards will also be allotted along with the announcement of a new date.

As per the media reports, there is a possibility that the exam centre and timings will remain the same. However, there is no official notification regarding the dates yet. NEET Aspirants in Manipur are suggested to keep a vigil on the official website i.e. neet.nta.nic.in for important updates.

Is NEET 2023 Postponed for Other States too?

No, candidates must note that the NEET 2023 exam has only been postponed in Manipur due to violent clashes. The exam will be conducted in other states as per the schedule. Candidates outside Manipur must reach the examination hall on time. They must carry their NEET 2023 admit card along with a valid ID proof to the examination hall.

Also Read: NEET UG 2023 Exam in 2 Days, Download Admit Card, Check Paper Pattern, and Marking Scheme Here