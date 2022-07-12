NEET Admit Card 2022 (OUT): NTA Released NEET 2022 Admit Cards at neet.nta.nic.in

What To Do In case of any difficulty while downloading the NEET UG Admit Card 2022? NTA has already released the NEET UG hall ticket 2022 today on the official websites - neet.nta.nic.in. To download the same, candidates will have to use their application number and date of birth in the login window. However, in case, any candidates face any problem in downloading the NEET 2022 admit card, they can contact on 011-40759000 or e-mail at neet@nta.ac.in. Link 1 Download Admit Card for NEET (UG)-2022 Link 2 Download Admit Card for NEET (UG)-2022 Link 3 Download Admit Card for NEET (UG)-2022 NEET UG Admit Card 2022 (Released): NTA has officially released the NEET Admit Card 2022 for the upcoming undergraduate level medical entrance exam. The National Testing Agency released the NEET 2022 Admit Cards today morning at 11:45 AM in the morning. Nearly 18 lakh medical aspirants who have registered for NEET UG 2022 Exam this year can now access and download their individual hall tickets by logging onto the portal - neet.nta.nic.in. In order to download NEET Admit Card 2022, candidates will be required to enter their application number and date of birth on the website. To make the process of downloading the NEET UG 2022 Admit Cards easier, direct download links have been placed below:

NEET Admit Card 2022 Shortly

NTA NEET Admit Card 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate), NEET UG Admit Card 2022 today on its official website. As per the official notification of NTA, the NEET UG Hall Ticket will be released today i.e. on 12th July 2022 at 11:30 am. ​​NEET UG exam 2022 is set to be held on Sunday, 17th July 2022 from 2 pm to 5:20 pm. All the candidates, who have paid the examination fees successfully will be able to download the NEET UG hall ticket 2022 from the official website - neet.nta.nic.in.

Updated as on: 12th July @ 11: 21 AM

NTA NEET Admit Card 2022 Today: National Testing Agency (NTA) will release admit cards for NEET UG 2022 today on 12th July 2022. As per NTA's official notification, the admit cards for NEET-UG 2022 will be available from 11:30 am onwards. Students can download their NEET admit cards from National Testing Agency (NTA) will release admit cards for NEET UG 2022 today on 12th July 2022. As per NTA's official notification, the admit cards for NEET-UG 2022 will be available from 11:30 am onwards. Students can download their NEET admit cards from neet.nta.nic.in by submitting their application number and date of birth. This year a total of 1872341 candidates have registered for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG) exam. NEET UG examination will be held in 497 cities throughout the country including 14 cities outside India on 17th July 2022.

Updated as on: 12th July @ 6:36 AM

NEET Admit Card 2022 Tomorrow at neet.nta.nic.in: As per the released information, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will issue the admit card for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG 2022) on 12th July at 11:30 AM onwards. The NEET-UG 2022 admit card download direct link will be available at neet.nta.nic.in. NTA will conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG) for 1872341 candidates at different centres located in 497 Cities throughout the country including 14 cities outside India from 2 to 05:20 pm.

Updated as on 11th July 2022 at 6.24 PM

Check NTA NEET Admit Card 2022 Notice

NEET 2022 Exam to be held as per schedule

As per the latest updates, NEET 2022 exam will be conducted as per schedule. According to media reports, the Indian Embassy in Qatar also took to Twitter to announce that the NEET UG Exam will be held on 17th July 2022. Therefore, it is expected that the NEET admit card will be issued anytime soon now. Once released, they can download it from the official website - neet.nta.nic.in. Earlier. the NTA has already released the exam city slips for candidates on 28th June 2022.

Download NEET UG Admit Card 2022 - Direct Link (Available Soon)

Updated as on 11th July 2022 at 1.57 PM

What login credentials are required to download NEET 2022 admit card?

It is mandatory to carry the hall ticket of NEET 2022 to the exam centre. Candidates must also note that the NEET admit card 2022 will not be sent by post to anyone and can be downloaded online only. So, they need to download the same from the official website - neet.nta.nic.in. To do so, candidates are required to use the credentials - application number, date of birth and security pin in the login window, without this, they will not be able to download their admit card of NEET 2022. It is expected that, NEET admit card will be released soon in online mode.

Updated as on 11th July 2022 at 10.23 AM

NEET Admit Card 2022 Today: With just a week left for the NEET UG 2022 Exam to get underway, NTA - the National Testing Agency is all set to release the NEET 2022 Admit Cards today. Yes, NEET UG 2022 Admit Cards for the upcoming medical entrance exam will be released today - 11th July 2022. This update has been shared by NTA sources that are close to the apex testing agency which will be organizing the medical entrance test on 18th July 2022.

While official confirmation of the NEET Admit Card 2022 Date is yet awaited, information coming from the NTA’s Headquarters suggests that it will be out today and will be published online on the official portal - neet.nta.nic.in. Post-release, medical aspirants who have registered for the exam will be able to access and download NEET Admit Card 2022 online via the official website - neet.nta.nic.in. To make accessing hall tickets for NEET-UG 2022 easier, a direct link for the same placed below will also be activated below:

Check Latest Updated on NEET UG Admit Card 2022

18 Lakh Medical Aspirants to Receive NEET Admit Card 2022

According to the details shared by NTA, close to 18 lakh medical aspirants have registered to appear for NEET-UG 2022 exam. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test 2022 for undergraduate medical admissions i.e., MBBS and BDS, is scheduled to be held on 18th July 2022. All these candidates will receive the NEET 2022 admit cards at the same time, once it is released and published by NTA. Candidates are advised to keep their application number and date of birth ready to be able to access NEET Admit Card 2022 online.

How to Download NEET UG Admit Card 2022 online?

Similar to other key entrance exams organized by NTA, the release of the NEET-UG 2022 admit card will be done by the agency online on the official website. To avoid facing any problems or issues while downloading NEET 2022 Admit Cards, candidates should first log on to the portal - neet.nta.nic.in. After visiting the website, candidates need to scroll down to the latest notification section. There is a link to download NEET UG Admit Card 2022 will be flashing. Upon clicking on the link, candidates will be taken to a new login page, where they need to input the details asked. Candidates will need to share their application number and date of birth on the website to access NEET 2022 Admit Card. After checking NEET-UG 2022 Admit Cards online, candidates also can save a softcopy PDF or take a printout of the same for future reference.

Also Read: NEET 2022 Admit Cards: NTA to Release Hall Tickets Soon at neet.nta.nic.in, Demand for Postponement Intensify